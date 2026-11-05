John Harbaugh Is ‘Hellbent' on Landing Jonathan Taylor, and It's Setting Up a Wild Ride for the Giants

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly super motivated to bring Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor to the Big Apple. This isn’t just a whisper; it’s a full-blown report from SNY’s Connor Hughes that has the league buzzing about a potential blockbuster.

Harbaugh’s All-In on Taylor Acquisition

Hughes laid out the scoop, noting that while some league sources are still split on whether a Jonathan Taylor trade actually goes down, there’s a serious contingent of others who are “hellbent in their conviction that Harbaugh will do whatever he can to get him.” We’re talking about a coach who clearly sees something special in Taylor and is ready to push all his chips into the center of the table.

An Opportunity for a Deep Run?

So, why the urgency from Harbaugh? The report says he sees a clear “opportunity for New York to make a run.” You know what that means. Coaches don’t get “hellbent” for just any player; they do it when they believe that player is the missing piece to unlock something big for their team. Taylor, a proven workhorse, could be exactly what Harbaugh thinks the Giants need to elevate their game and chase some serious glory. It’s November 2026, and the Giants are clearly looking to make some noise.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.