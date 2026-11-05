Pato O'Ward's Mexico IndyCar Dream Is Stalling, And Colton Herta's "A Thousand Percent" Backing Is All That Matters

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IndyCar Series is going international, with a new showcase set for Barcelona, but the real buzz is about another potential overseas stop: Mexico. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, the series’ most popular driver and a Monterrey native, has been open about his frustrations, flagging promotional roadblocks and a clear lack of genuine hunger among local organizers. He warned that any future event in Mexico demands stakeholders truly passionate about building the sport, not just chasing a quick payday. That’s a tough pill to swallow when a home race is *right there*.

O’Ward’s Fight for Mexico Isn’t Just About Racing, It’s About Passion

Look, O’Ward has been upfront for a while now, and his recent comments after the Barcelona confirmation during the F1 round in Mexico didn’t pull any punches. He’s called out the lack of commitment among regional organizers, saying they just aren’t showing the fire needed to make a Mexican IndyCar round happen. He’s not wrong to demand more. You need people who *believe* in the sport, who want to see it grow and thrive in their own backyard, not just folks looking to cash in on a one-off event. It’s about building a legacy, not just a fleeting moment. For the series’ most popular driver, who clearly bleeds for his home country, these frustrations are real.

Colton Herta’s “A Thousand Percent” Support Is A Game Changer

But here’s where it gets interesting, and honestly, a little exciting. When asked if IndyCar could actually pull off a successful race in Mexico despite O’Ward’s concerns, nine-time IndyCar winner Colton Herta didn’t hesitate. His response? “A thousand percent.” Think about that. Herta, who is himself bridging the gap to Europe racing F2 and test driving for Cadillac’s F1 program, sees the massive potential. He straight up said O’Ward’s popularity is a “big reason” why it could be “just as popular” as any other race.

Beyond the star power, Herta highlighted the technical demands of the track in Mexico. He believes the racing would be “incredible” there, especially with how aggressive IndyCars can get with the curbing compared to Formula 1. This isn’t just some casual support, this is a deep dive from a driver who knows his stuff, speaking from a vantage point that spans American open-wheel and European F1. Herta, at 26, is a seasoned pro with seven full-time IndyCar seasons under his belt, and he’s been racking up FP1 appearances with Cadillac, chasing that final point for his FIA Superlicense. His perspective on both racing series and the specific track is invaluable.

It’s clear Herta sees the bigger picture too, especially with IndyCar breaking new ground in Barcelona. He thinks that’s a “really cool thing” and following it up with a race in Mexico “would be cool.” If IndyCar is serious about its international trajectory, having its star drivers like O’Ward pushing for it and other top talents like Herta emphatically backing it up, that’s a powerful combination. The ball is in the promoters’ court. Can they match the passion of the drivers?

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.