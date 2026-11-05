5-Star WR Brysen Wright Picks Miami, and Their 2027 Class Is Already SCARY Good

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No. 1 Miami is already riding high, heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 11 Notre Dame. And get this: they landed a massive commitment this week. On Thursday, 5-star wide receiver Brysen Wright officially announced he’s a Hurricane, picking Miami over fellow finalists Florida and Texas. Talk about a statement!

The Player Who’s Already a Legend

This isn’t some quiet pickup. Wright is straight-up ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2028, according to 247Sports’ composite. And he’s not even waiting around: Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reported he’ll reclassify to the 2027 class. This dude is a 6’3.5″, 215-pound monster out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville. We’re talking 121 catches for 2,592 yards and 29 touchdowns across 33 career games, per MaxPreps! Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting, called him a “big aerial specialist” who “projects as a high-volume target on Saturdays that can be positioned around formations while hunting matchups.” Seriously, the guy’s already got viral moments before his senior high school season even begins. Insane!

Miami’s 2027 Class Is Straight-Up UNREAL

So what does Wright’s commitment mean? It means Miami’s 2027 recruiting class just got even more ridiculous. He’s one of the headliners, sure, but he’s joining five other 5-star prospects already committed: cornerback Donte Wright, quarterback Israel Adams, edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, and wide receivers Nick Lennear and A’mir Sears. Are you kidding me? Head Coach Mari Cristobal just pulled off a HUGE win here, a major coup. He’s gotta be riding high, and you know he’s looking to keep that positive energy going into Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish.

This commitment isn’t just about the future; it’s about the buzz RIGHT NOW. Coach Cristobal has Miami rolling, both on the field and in recruiting. Keep an eye on that Notre Dame game this weekend, because if this is the start of something, it’s gonna be wild!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.