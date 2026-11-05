Kelvin Sheppard's Emotional Outburst and Detroit's Secret Weapon Nobody Saw Coming

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard just laid it all out there, talking with raw emotion and passion about Jack Campbell and how the team is dealing with his serious injury. It was the centerpiece of a day where all three Lions coordinators hit the media on Thursday, giving us a rare peek behind the curtain at what’s brewing in Detroit.

The Heart of the Defense Speaks

Sheppard’s words about Campbell’s serious injury and the team’s response weren’t just soundbites, they clearly came from the heart. You gotta respect a coach who shows that kind of genuine emotion for his players. It tells you everything about the culture they’re building, especially when facing a tough situation like a key player going down. This kind of leadership can really rally a squad when they need it most.

Petzing’s Playbook Just Got Wild

Now, let’s talk about offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Dude just pulled some wild stuff out of his hat last week against the Vikings, right? He dropped a “sidecar” formation with two tight ends huddled up on one side of the backfield, and then that crazy semi-trick play where Amon-Ra St. Brown lined up 15 yards off the line to get a running start before snagging the ball. Both were clutch for Detroit. Petzing actually gave props to run game coordinator Hank Fraley for a lot of the tight end formation genius, saying, “A lot of the run game starts with Hank. And I think he does a great job of putting that stuff together and staying creative and making it hard to defend, but also doing things that are comfortable to us that we can go out and execute at a high level.” As for the St. Brown play, credit there goes to pass game coordinator Mike Kafka. Petzing even hinted Kafka’s Northwestern connections might be key, given Chip Kelly’s “innovative stuff” over there. And get this, Petzing admitted he’s been checking out CFL tape lately, always looking for “different ways to be hard to defend.” Talk about thinking outside the box!

Double and Triple Tight Ends Are BACK

Remember how Detroit’s run game was struggling with more tight ends on the field earlier this season? Through seven games, their EPA/rush numbers for 12 personnel (-0.07, 17th) and especially 13 personnel (-0.48, 28th) were not looking hot compared to 11 personnel (0.06, 10th). But then BAM, against the Vikings, they were fantastic with both 12 (one running back, two tight ends) and 13 personnel. So, why stick with it? Petzing explained it’s not always about the personnel itself, but about execution or finding the right matchups for that specific week. “Some of those metrics to me are, ‘Was it scheme? Was it execution? We lost somewhere that didn’t have anything to do with the personnel we had on the field,'” Petzing said. That’s a strong statement about trusting your guys and your game plan, even when the initial numbers are rough.

With this kind of passionate leadership from Sheppard and the creative genius of Petzing and his staff, Detroit is definitely one to watch. You gotta wonder what other tricks they’ve got hidden up their sleeves for the rest of the season.

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Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.