The Words Anthony Santander Shared That Make His $92.5 Million Blue Jays Contract a Major Headache

Toronto Blue Jays logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Anthony Santander, the Toronto Blue Jays’ $92 million slugger, has reportedly landed himself in hot water after sharing what have been described as “violent” political posts on his Instagram page, prompting an immediate response from the organization. The controversy broke on Thursday, adding a massive wrinkle to a player already facing questions about his future with the team.

What Anthony Santander Put Out There

This whole thing started when Santander shared a couple of videos on his Instagram. One, from an account called ‘@theamericantruthproject,’ straight-up claimed that any Muslim elected to office on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026, is a radical trying to impose Sharia law in the U.S. Congress. Yikes. The second video featured a Christian minister who went on to describe Islam as “violent” and “driven by war,” even saying there’s “no such thing as kind Muslims.” Seriously? Unsurprisingly, these posts sparked a huge wave of reactions from baseball fans across social media, many of them not happy with Santander. The good news, if you can call it that, is that those posts have since been deleted. But the screenshots? They are still out there, making the rounds with a ton of disapproving messages aimed at the 31-year-old outfielder.

The Team’s Stance and Santander’s Rocky Road

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t waste much time responding. They released a statement that tried to distance themselves from Santander’s controversial messages. “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark,” a spokesperson said, according to BlogTO’s Marley Dickinson. “Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.” That’s a pretty clear message, right?

This whole mess just heaps more pressure on Santander, whose time in Toronto has already been a massive source of frustration for the Blue Jays faithful. He signed a huge five-year, $92.5 million deal with the team in January 2025, coming off an American League All-Star season in 2024 where he crushed 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs for the Baltimore Orioles. He was supposed to be a power-hitting cornerstone. Instead, his Blue Jays tenure has been absolutely plagued by injuries. He only managed to play in 54 regular-season games in 2025 and didn’t even make a single major-league appearance in 2026, despite starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo back in September.

Now What For Toronto and That $92.5 Million?

So, you’ve got a slugger who’s been mostly absent due to injuries, and now he’s stirring up a major social media controversy with “violent” political posts. This isn’t exactly a recipe for success, is it? The Blue Jays could definitely use a potent switch-hitting outfielder, but after everything that’s happened, can they actually rely on Santander to come back healthy and be a consistent contributor? This controversy adds a serious “wrinkle” to his entire outlook. If he’s also proving to be a clubhouse issue, or not a “fit” with the team’s values, it could force the Blue Jays to get much more aggressive in finding a replacement. That’s a huge decision for a guy with $92.5 million guaranteed to him. What a mess.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.