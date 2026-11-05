John Schneider's Trade Deadline Call On Jonathan Taylor Is Wild, But What He *Did* Do Tells Everything

John Schneider just made it crystal clear: the Seattle Seahawks are officially out of the running back sweepstakes for Jonathan Taylor. Our GM signaled that while Seattle *could* still make a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline, any thought of Taylor rocking the green and blue is dead in the water.

Seattle Made Its Move, Just Not For Taylor

Let’s be real, the reason we’re not chasing Taylor makes a lot of sense, especially after seeing what we *did* give up. We already shipped off third and fifth-round picks to Indianapolis for offensive lineman Quenton Nelson. That’s a huge move for our protection, especially with Sam Darnold under center, giving him more time to hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Cooper Kupp. Schneider’s reasoning for passing on Taylor, according to the inside scoop, is pretty straightforward: with Jadarian Price, our first-round pick, healthy and Zach Charbonnet returning to the backfield, our running back room is looking solid. An NFL talent evaluator even chimed in, saying he wouldn’t give up a first-round pick for Taylor either. The concern? Taylor is 28 years old (though one exec called him a “healthy 27-year-old”), and the market isn’t desperate for running backs like it is for quarterbacks or pass rushers. A two and a four, or even a three and a four, might be the right price, not the hefty ask Indy is throwing out there.

Giants Are Feeling Desperate, Indy’s Price Tag Is Insane

So, if not the Emerald City, then who? All signs point to the New York Giants. They *really* want Taylor, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has been open about wanting a “bell cow” back, even name-dropping Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley a few weeks back. Taylor, at 28, is their top target, with Tennessee’s Tony Pollard as a Plan B. The problem, as one executive put it, is that nobody’s sure if Indy is serious about trading him, or if they just want an “extraordinarily high price.” We’re talking a package like Carolina got for Christian McCaffrey in 2022: a second, third, fourth, and fifth-round pick. One source even heard they want a first-rounder in the deal! The Giants are a bit handcuffed without fourth or fifth-round picks next year, so giving up a first isn’t out of the question. Harbaugh seems like he’d do it, too. A scout noted that the Giants see a real “opportunity” in a weak NFC East, and “they want it.” The prediction out there is Taylor lands with New York, and it’s gonna feel like they overpaid, even without a first. Sources say the Giants are “thinking big” and plan to add a defensive tackle as well.

So, no Jonathan Taylor for the Seahawks. But Schneider’s move for Quenton Nelson, protecting Darnold and opening holes for Price and Charbonnet, tells you everything you need to know about our team’s focus right now. We’ll be watching closely to see what this means for the rest of our season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.