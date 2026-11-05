Braden Smith, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson Are Locked In: The Boom Roster Just Dropped

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The Noblesville Boom just dropped their opening day roster this Thursday, and if you’ve been following the Pacers’ NBA Summer League squad since July, you’re gonna see a ton of familiar faces ready to hit the court. There are 13 players officially on the Boom, the Pacers’ G League affiliate, and the excitement for the season is already building!

The Two-Way Talent Leading the Way

Kicking things off, we’ve got the Pacers’ three two-way contract players who are locked in with the Boom: point guard Braden Smith, along with forwards Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson. These guys are the real deal, and having them on the roster means they are set to make some noise. Their presence is a huge boost, connecting the G League squad directly to the main Pacers roster and giving us a peek at the future.

Familiar Faces and Fresh Firepower

Beyond the two-way stars, the Boom roster is stacked with talent we’ve seen before, plus some exciting new additions. Eight of the remaining ten players on the squad have balled out for the Pacers’ Summer League teams over the last two seasons. And get this: four of them were even on last year’s Boom roster!

Former Nebraska star Rienk Mast and former BYU center Keba Keita are on board, and these guys had some seriously productive Summer League stints with the Pacers. They even went through the Pacers’ training camp before getting waived, so they know the system.

We’re seeing some key returners with guards R.J. Felton and Cameron Hildreth, plus wings M.J. Iraldi and Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks Jr. They all played for the Boom last season, bringing that valuable experience back to the team.

Jalen Warley, a former Gonzaga wing, and Kowacie Reeves Jr., who played forward for Georgia Tech, were also on the Pacers’ Summer League roster and are now officially with the Boom.

Keep an eye out for former Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV, who was acquired this summer on an Exhibit 10 contract. He’s absolutely playing for the Boom.

And don’t forget former UNC-Wilmington forward Maleeck Harden-Hayes, who rounds out this exciting group.

The Road Ahead for the Boom

Of course, not everyone makes the cut. Four players who were on the Boom’s training camp roster didn’t snag a spot on the opening day squad, including former IU point guard Connor Enright. But with this roster now set, featuring a blend of two-way talent, seasoned G League players, and fresh Summer League standouts, the Noblesville Boom are officially ready to tip off their season. We can’t wait to see what these guys bring to the court!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.