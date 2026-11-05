Luka Dončić Is Scoring 40+ Points Every Night And Nobody In The League Is Ready For It

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Luka Dončić just went out and dropped another 40+ point game, dragging the Los Angeles Lakers to victory yet again. For the fifth time in just six games, Dončić blew past the 40-point mark, leading the Lakers to a 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The only “hiccup” in this absolutely ridiculous stretch? A mere 37-point outing against the Golden State Warriors last Friday. This dude is on a heater, plain and simple, and the entire league is watching in awe.

Over this incredible run, the Slovenian sensation is averaging a mind-boggling 42.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. And his shooting splits? Forget about it: 63.3% on two-pointers, 44.9% from deep on nearly 15 attempts a game, and a silky 89.7% from the charity stripe. He is doing it all, hitting those deep stepback triples, creating magic with crafty touch shots, drawing fouls like a master, and still dishing out dimes for easy buckets for his teammates. Every single Lakers game right now is a showcase, and everyone knows it. Teammate Walker Kessler summed it up perfectly after their third straight win, saying, “You can call it a wave, you can call it a tsunami, you can call it whatever you want. He’s scoring the ball. If you want to call it a wave, we’re surfing the wave a little bit when he’s making those shots. I mean he’s incredible.”

Dončić isn’t just scoring, he’s etching his name into the history books with every single game. With 308 points through just eight games, he just became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988 to tally over 300 points in the first eight games of a season. Think about that for a second. *Michael Jordan*. Plus, he recorded his sixth straight game with at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists, passing Damian Lillard for the longest streak in league history. Nobody else in the Association is doing it like this right now. Head coach JJ Redick felt it too, saying postgame, “You felt it like in that second quarter. I thought, again, we were generating good looks and then he comes down and he makes like three shots in a row that there’s five guys in the NBA can make and all of a sudden the tie ball game is a nine-, 10-point lead. The team feeds off that, too, when he has it going like that.”

This is otherworldly dominance. Dončić is in a zone that few players ever reach, making every Lakers game a must-see event. You don’t know when this kind of sustained brilliance will end, but for now, the Lakers are riding a legitimate MVP-level performance from their superstar. Get ready, because he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.