Carson Wentz Gets the Start Against Buffalo, and Kyler Murray's Job Is on the Line

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Carson Wentz is officially back under center for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, and this isn’t just a fill-in gig. With Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring issue, Wentz is getting the primetime call against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and honestly, this could be *his* job to lose.

The Vikings Face a Must-Win With a Shaky Hand

The Vikings are sitting at a decent 6-1, but that first loss just stung, coming against the Detroit Lions. Now they gotta rebound, and they’re staring down another 6-1 squad in the Buffalo Bills. This Monday Night Football clash is huge, especially with the NFL trade deadline practically here. But the biggest news dropping from the Vikings’ camp? Their star QB, Kyler Murray, is out. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news, confirmed by head coach Kevin O’Connell on Thursday, that Murray’s dealing with a ‘sore hamstring.’ It’s supposedly just a ‘week-to-week’ thing, not a super long absence, but that doesn’t change what’s happening right now.

Wentz Has a Shot to Steal the Show, and the Starting Job

So, who’s stepping up? None other than Carson Wentz. He’s already seen some action this season, going 2-0 as a starter against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Yeah, those were some weird game scripts, coming in after Murray got dinged in Week 1 and then starting Week 2 in a rainy, tight game. But this? This is primetime, baby! And get this: the Vikings are throwing him against a Bills defense that the source is calling ‘shaky.’ Talk about an opportunity. With Murray’s production being described as ‘lackluster’ so far this season, Wentz isn’t just filling in. He’s got a *real* chance to impress O’Connell, and honestly, he could absolutely steal this starting job. This isn’t just a Week 9 thing; there’s a non-zero chance he keeps the gig going forward. Can you believe it?

It all goes down Monday Night against the Bills. This isn’t just another game for the Vikings, it’s a make-or-break moment for Carson Wentz. He’s got the keys to the offense, and with Murray’s starting spot now looking truly vulnerable, every throw, every decision, every drive is gonna count. Can Wentz rise to the occasion and prove he’s the guy? We’re about to find out, and it’s gonna be wild to watch.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.