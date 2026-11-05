Carson Wentz Is In For The Vikings And Kyler Murray's Rough Start Just Took A Nasty Turn

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Carson Wentz is officially the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, set to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. This QB switch comes after normal starter Kyler Murray was sidelined, nursing a hamstring injury.

Murray’s hamstring issue popped up last week during the Vikings’ game against the Lions. It’s been a bit of a bumpy season for Murray already, as he wasn’t exactly tearing it up and wasn’t playing particularly outstanding football leading up to this point.

The QB Gauntlet For Buffalo

This isn’t Wentz’s first rodeo this season stepping in for Murray. He actually came in back in Week 1 when Murray got hurt scrambling early in the game against the Packers, throwing three touchdowns in that win. Now, the Bills won’t have to guess who they’ll be facing under center when they roll into U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night. It’s Wentz, plain and simple.

So, the stage is set for Monday night. Wentz gets the nod against a tough Bills squad, carrying the hopes of the Vikings on his shoulders in Minneapolis. This is his chance to prove what he can do, and the Vikings desperately need him to perform.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.