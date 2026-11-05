Kyler Murray's Hamstring Is Handing Carson Wentz The Keys For MNF

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Carson Wentz is officially the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 9 Monday Night Football showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The word dropped just hours after speculation was flying around, confirming that Wentz will indeed be taking the snaps.

Murray’s Hamstring Puts Him On The Sideline

The Vikings’ usual starter, Kyler Murray, is out of action, dealing with what the team is calling a “sore hamstring.” He picked up that injury last week when they played the Lions. It is a blow for Murray, though honestly, he hasn’t exactly been tearing it up this season. The word is he wasn’t playing particularly outstanding football this season to date.

Wentz Gets The Nod, Bills Get Their Answer

This isn’t Wentz’s first time stepping in this year. He actually threw three touchdowns in Week 1’s win over the Packers after Murray got hurt early in that game while scrambling. Now, there’s no mystery for the Bills. They know exactly who they’re going up against inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night. It is going to be Wentz.

So, get ready for some Monday night football. The Bills are heading to Minneapolis, knowing precisely who is under center for the Vikings. This is Wentz’s chance to step up big time, and the Bills will be ready.

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.