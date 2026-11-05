Kyle Larson Has This Championship Locked Up, But You Still Can't Miss Homestead-Miami

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It would take an epic meltdown for Kyle Larson not to win the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship title this Sunday. Larson’s lead over the field is massive, so much so that only a perfect storm of missteps could stop him from sealing the deal. Seriously, folks, he is that far ahead.

Larson’s Title Is His to Lose, and We’re All Here For It

Look, we can kind of predict the outcome of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle Larson has put together a season that has him leading by enough points that it feels almost inevitable. But even with that kind of dominant performance, this race is still going to be a can’t-miss event. You just know something wild is going to happen when a title is on the line, even if it is just watching the best celebrate. This dude has been on a mission, and watching him close it out is appointment viewing.

Don’t Miss the Championship Weekend Action

The final race of the season airs this Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Make sure you set your alarms, because you don’t want to be scrolling social media and see spoilers! The whole weekend is packed, so you can dive in early. The practice session goes down Friday, November 6, at 5:30 p.m. ET on truTV and HBO Max. Then, on Saturday, November 7, qualifying kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, also on truTV and HBO Max.

For those of you cutting the cord, you have options for Sunday’s main event. You can stream the race live on YouTube TV or DirecTV. And for the real superfans, HBO Max is showing an alternate driver-cam for every race this season, including the Championship, so you can get that up-close view that makes all the difference. To catch all the action through the 2026 season, you’d need a mix of streaming platforms like DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV for channels like NBC, USA, Fox, FS1, TNT, and truTV. Just remember, a Prime Video subscription is also necessary for some of those specific races like the Coca Cola 600 or the Cracker Barrel 400.

This Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, it is all coming to an end. Kyle Larson has had an incredible run, and while the outcome might feel decided, the energy, the speed, and the sheer scale of a championship race are always worth tuning in for. Grab your snacks, find your favorite viewing spot, and get ready for the final checkered flag of the season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.