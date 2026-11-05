Kewan Lacy Is Sidelined, and the Talent Gap Is Getting Hard to Ignore for Ole Miss

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Ole Miss cannot shake up the SEC this Saturday without their star running back. Kewan Lacy remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, part of a staggering nine Rebels players officially out for their massive showdown. Meanwhile, Georgia rolls into this one at full health, with running back Chauncey Bowens upgraded to probable. The Dawgs absolutely hold the advantage here because they have their best runners ready to roll while the Rebels are missing their top playmaker. The numbers scream it: there’s a clear gap in available talent right now.

Georgia’s Ground Game Is Healthy, And That’s a Problem

Kirby Smart’s team is as healthy as it’s been all season, and that’s a terrifying prospect for anyone in the SEC. Linebacker Amaris Williams is the only player officially out for the No. 2 Bulldogs. Think about that. Guys like wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and tight end Elyiss Williams, who were questionable just last week, are now in much better shape. The biggest leap comes from running back Chauncey Bowens, who went from “out” to “questionable,” and word is he could see heavy action. Smart knows Bowens brings that physical style, that brutal, grinding run game that just fits the SEC perfectly. When the game gets ugly, you need that kind of runner. Georgia has him back. Ole Miss? They don’t have Lacy back. Georgia even beat Florida 27-8 recently, then got a week off to truly heal up their critical players. They are primed.

Rebels Depth Is Getting Tested Big Time

The Rebels are trying to fill a Grand Canyon-sized void left by Lacy. Shekai Mills-Knight and Makhi Frazier have been solid all season, no doubt, but let’s be real: neither has the same impact as their injured star. Lacy, who separated his shoulder in that October loss at Texas, was a game-changer. He played a major role when Georgia got beat by the Rebels in the Sugar Bowl last January. Without him, this offense loses its primary weapon against an already tough Georgia defense. On top of that, Ole Miss lost starting left tackle Terez Davis last week, though he thankfully returns this Saturday. Linebacker Luke Ferrelli is another concern, dealing with an ankle issue that limited him against Auburn. He’s listed as probable, but you have to wonder about his efficiency, right? When your best players aren’t at 100 percent, moving the ball becomes a monumental struggle. Golding, despite the injuries, refuses to use them as an excuse. He points to the staff trying to keep guys healthy, mentioning the “strength and conditioning component of that and the nutrition staff and all those type of things are a huge impact on that and trying to keep guys healthy.” But hey, the results speak for themselves on the injury report. Georgia looks ready. Ole Miss looks thin. This is a tough spot for them.

Against the Bulldogs this Saturday night, the Rebels will be without Lacy, and the talent gap is a very real problem. A healthy Georgia running game led by Bowens is going to control the clock and control this game. The SEC is an absolute gauntlet, but you simply need your best players on the field to win these critical matchups.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.