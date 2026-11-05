Sam Darnold Is Still Haunting Vikings Fans as Kyler Murray Sits Out Again

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Kyler Murray’s hamstring issue is sidelining him for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Carson Wentz is stepping in to start for the Minnesota Vikings, who, along with the Bills, are sitting pretty at a 6-1 record, tied for the best in the NFL. This is a massive game, and the Vikings have to contend with a major shakeup at quarterback once more.

Murray’s Hamstring and the QB Shuffle

Murray’s hamstring tightness became public knowledge after a road loss to the Detroit Lions last week, confirmed by Head Coach Kevin O’Connell. A day later, O’Connell said the 29-year-old was going through a full evaluation, raising immediate questions about his availability for this crucial Bills game. This isn’t the first time Wentz has had to step up, either. He already filled in back in Week 2, leading the Vikings to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Bears at a soaked Soldier Field after Murray took a concussion in the season opener.

Despite the Vikings holding down first place in a hyper-competitive NFC North, Murray’s play has been far from inspiring. Through six appearances, he came into Week 9 tied with our very own Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold for 21st among all qualifying NFL passers this season in EPA per dropback (-0.10), according to Next Gen Stats. He even landed a spot below beleaguered Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix in that department. That’s a rough look for a supposed QB1!

The Ghost of QBs Past, and Present

O’Connell is still saying Murray is his QB1, but with Murray sidelined again, the Vikings are getting another shot to see what their offense looks like with someone else running the show. Remember when the Vikings grabbed Murray this past offseason on a one-year, veteran minimum deal? It was widely seen as a low-risk, high-reward move since the Arizona Cardinals are footing most of the bill for the two-time Pro Bowler’s guaranteed salary. Can’t argue with that logic, financially speaking.

But the Vikings took a bigger gamble when they traded J.J. McCarthy midseason. Now, McCarthy is already out there stringing together impressive stretches with the New York Giants, breathing new life into the Big Blue faithful. This has got some Vikings fans second-guessing their organization, wondering if they jumped ship on a No. 10 overall pick too fast. Sound familiar? It’s the same old story for many Minnesotans who are still lamenting the franchise’s choice to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency!

Let’s not forget, Darnold guided them to 14 wins and back to the playoffs during the 2024 campaign, before he came to Seattle and helped us win it all last time around! Talk about a slap in the face for Vikings fans, huh? Murray’s arrival was supposed to be a feel-good story, a fresh start for the Allen, Texas native to play for his childhood team. But with him piloting O’Connell’s offense, the Vikings have failed to appropriately complement their vaunted defense, coordinated by Brian Flores.

So, with Wentz under center against the red-hot Bills, the spotlight is burning bright on the Vikings. Both teams are fighting for that top spot in the league, and every snap matters. Will Wentz show them what they’re missing? Or will the shadow of Sam Darnold’s past success and Kyler Murray’s current struggles just loom larger over the franchise? We’ll be watching to see how this plays out, especially for the Emerald City’s former hero.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.