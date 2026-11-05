Deshaun Watson Didn't Practice A Second Day: Cleveland's 5-3 Playoff Push Hits a Major Snag

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Deshaun Watson’s chances of playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints are looking incredibly low after he missed practice again on Thursday. This is a massive hit for a Cleveland Browns team sitting at 5-3 in the regular season, with a real chance of making the playoffs right now.

Another Missed Practice, Another Blow

The trouble started on Wednesday before Week 9, when Watson was a late addition to the concussion protocol. That immediately put his playing status in doubt, but there was still hope he could practice and be cleared. Well, that hope just got a lot dimmer. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com dropped a big update straight from the Browns’ Thursday practice, confirming Watson was, yet again, not out there. She reported, “Browns Deshaun Watson (concussion) didn’t practice again today on Thursday of Saints week. Shedeur Sanders very likely to start.” This double whammy of missed practices means it’d be a shocker to see Watson under center this Sunday. Cleveland hasn’t officially ruled him out, but let’s be real, it’s not looking good.

Shedeur Sanders Steps Up With Playoff Hopes on the Line

This is a huge moment for the Browns’ season. With Watson highly unlikely to play, Shedeur Sanders is now set to take the starting quarterback reins for Todd Monken’s offense in Week 9. Dillon Gabriel becomes the new backup, and Taylen Green is now the emergency third quarterback. Sanders steps into a high-stakes game against a struggling Saints team that’s fresh off their Week 8 bye. The Browns are 5-3, and every game matters when you’re fighting for a playoff spot. Watson dealing with a concussion means the team’s promising start now hinges on Sanders. It’s a lot of pressure for the young QB, but this is his shot to show what he’s got and keep those playoff dreams alive.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.