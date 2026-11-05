The 18-0-1 Juggernaut Nobody In High School Soccer Can Stop Right Now

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The CIAC boys soccer state tournaments are here, kicking off this Friday, November 6, and it’s time to talk championship picks. Will Aldam from CT Insider just dropped his final predictions for the 2026 brackets, and trust me, you’re gonna want to see what he’s saying about one team that’s been absolutely lights out all season. This isn’t just about who *might* win, it’s about a team that’s been on a historic run, and everyone else is just trying to figure out how to slow them down.

Class LL: Staples Is Just Built Different

Look, some teams are good, some teams are great, and then there’s Staples. This squad just won their second straight FCIAC championship, and get this: they’re rolling into the state tournament with an undefeated 18-0-1 record. An 18-0-1 record! That’s insane. Aldam’s sticking with his midseason pick, pegging Staples to take home the Class LL title over South Windsor. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with him. They’re the clear favorite for a reason.

But don’t think it’s a cakewalk. Their path to the final could get spicy, with a potential matchup against Danbury or East Hartford in the second round. Then, Stamford, who they just beat for the FCIAC runner-up, could be waiting in the quarterfinals. And the semi-final? That could be a battle against CCC champion Glastonbury. The other side of the bracket isn’t any easier, loaded with powerhouses like Xavier, Fairfield Prep, Ridgefield, McMahon, Manchester, South Windsor, Greenwich, Hall, Wilbur Cross, Hamden, and Cheshire. This tournament is going to be a grind for whoever makes it through. Still, Staples just feels inevitable right now. Aldam’s got them facing Glastonbury in one Final Four matchup, with Xavier battling South Windsor in the other. He’s also calling for some early upsets, with No. 24 Darien over No. 9 NFA, No. 23 Manchester over No. 10 Ridgefield, No. 19 Hall over No. 14 Hamden, and No. 22 Cheshire over No. 11 Wilbur Cross.

Class L: Berlin’s Red Hot Run Is Undeniable

Over in Class L, Aldam is also standing by his midseason pick: Berlin over Bethel. And if you’ve been watching, you know why. Berlin was my guy for a while there, too. This No. 4 seed has been absolutely on fire since shaking off a slow start early in the season. They even pulled off a huge upset against defending CCC champion Tolland in the opening round of that tournament, before ultimately falling to Glastonbury in PKs. That’s serious momentum.

New Milford, the No. 1 seed, has been one of the state’s best all season, only suffering their first loss to Weston in the SWC championship game. But Aldam sees Berlin as the toughest team in Class L right now. Imagine the fireworks if the Red Coats face fellow CCC opponent Newington in the quarterfinal, and then potentially New Milford in the semifinal. Talk about high stakes matchups! On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Middletown and No. 3 Bethel are predicted to make the Final Four, but Bethel hasn’t found much success in this tournament lately, even getting bounced in the SWC semifinal. It feels like Berlin’s time to make a real statement. Aldam is also eyeing a potential upset here, with No. 20 Abbott Tech taking down No. 13 Bassick.

The first games kick off on Friday, November 6. Quarterfinals are set for Thursday, November 12, with the semifinals running from November 17-19. All the championship action concludes on November 21-22 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford. This is it, folks, the moment we’ve been waiting for all season. You don’t want to miss how these brackets unfold!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.