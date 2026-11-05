Karim Adeyemi Is Out of Klopp's Squad, and Barcelona Fans Should Be Asking What Went Wrong

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Barcelona’s attacking star, Karim Adeyemi, has been officially left out of Germany’s national team squad for the upcoming November international break. This isn’t just a small omission, it’s a stark turn for a player who was just back in the mix.

The September Shot That Didn’t Stick

Back in September, new German national team coach Jürgen Klopp brought Adeyemi back into the fold. It felt like a fresh start, especially after the former Borussia Dortmund man had a pretty positive start in Barcelona colors following his summer move to Catalunya’s capital. Getting that call-up for the September international break under Klopp was a big deal, signaling that his early performances were catching the eye. You’d think that momentum would carry him through, right?

Klopp’s Eye, Adeyemi’s Exploit

But then Thursday happened. Klopp unveiled his latest Die Mannschaft squad, and Adeyemi’s name was nowhere to be seen. The plain truth is that Adeyemi’s efforts over the weeks since that September call-up clearly weren’t enough to convince his compatriot Klopp that he deserved a second consecutive spot. What happened in those weeks that made Klopp pivot so hard? It’s not like Adeyemi was the only one dropped either. David Raum and Nick Woltemade were also left out, alongside sidelined Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry. Still, for Adeyemi, who just got *restored* to the team, this swift exit has to sting. It makes you wonder what more he needed to show.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.