New College Football Pay Data Drops: Why The Info Drought Is OVER

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Man, what a week it’s been in college football. The CFP selection committee had a *heck* of a time, right? That first batch of rankings on Tuesday caused plenty of consternation, no shocker there. We could talk about those debates all day, but honestly, there’s something way bigger that just happened, and it’s all about the money in college sports. The College Sports Commission, the entity born out of that House settlement, just dropped a brand-new database on Friday that finally pulls back the curtain on what college athletes are *really* making. This isn’t rumor mill stuff, folks, we’re talking actual revenue share and third-party NIL payment info, straight from the source.

The Info Blackout Is Over, Finally

For ages, it felt like everyone was just flying blind when it came to understanding player compensation. You hear the complaints constantly about the lack of information and transparency. John Bramlette, CSC Head of Operations and Deputy General Counsel, said it himself, “Everyone to some degree or another has probably been flying blind as far as what the market is actually bearing.” People have tried, valiantly even, to piece together reports. But the CSC felt if they could legally and equitably present information useful to everyone,schools and student athletes,it was an opportunity to seize. This new database does exactly that. It’s built to be sortable, letting you dig into the numbers by position and by conference.

What The Numbers Say (And Where We Need More)

The report dished out median compensation figures for football players, covering both the direct school revenue share and outside NIL marketing deals. They listed positions like Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Line, Linebacker, Defensive Back, and Defensive Line. While the specific football numbers weren’t detailed right out, the report did include other sports like men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball. In men’s basketball, for example, the gap in revenue sharing is dramatic: Power Four schools show high-end spending at $662,000, compared to just $250,000 in non-Power Four conferences. And within the Power Four, the 90th percentile for compensation ranged from $559,500 in the Big Ten up to $662,000 in the Big 12. This new CSC data also lines up with other info out there, like Opendorse’s annual report this summer which pegged Power Four quarterbacks at $1.5 million annually in the 90th percentile of earners. So yeah, the data may not be perfect, but it’s definitely reflecting similar trends.

This data release isn’t just a one-off, it’s a huge step forward. The hope is it arms schools with more insightful information that can help them make better decisions going forward, finally giving everyone a clearer picture of the market. We’ll be watching how this newfound transparency reshapes the college sports landscape.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.