No. 1 Miami Has One Top-25 Win, And That's How They Could Lose It All

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No. 1 Miami is staring down a brutal Week 10, and despite sitting at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, they are dangerously close to falling straight off the bubble. The first CFP Rankings dropped some wild surprises, leaving supposedly “sure things” on the edge. November is when this whole thing comes into focus, and this year it’s shaping up to be one of the most competitive groups ever.

The Top Spot Is No Guarantee, Especially With Injuries

The Hurricanes, ranked No. 1, face No. 11 Notre Dame in a game that just got way harder. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and that’s a massive blow. Notre Dame is already on the bubble’s edge at No. 11, so they desperately need this win over Miami to even sniff the CFP. But get this: Miami’s schedule has been unimpressive, with only one top-25 win on their record. Seriously? That’s it! A single loss to Notre Dame, and the Hurricanes could free-fall from No. 1 right onto the bubble’s edge themselves. They simply have to find a way to win this one.

BYU’s Baffling Bubble Status and SEC Bedlam

Then you have No. 9 BYU, sitting on the playoff edge despite beating both No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 22 Arizona. How is that possible? Their earlier loss to UCF is hanging around their necks like an anvil, and if they lose to No. 3 Utah in Salt Lake City, they are likely out of the postseason entirely. Utah, meanwhile, is in a prime spot at No. 3 even with just one ranked victory, apparently rating well in advanced metrics for “consistent dominance.” But a loss to BYU could smash that, with more tough games still to come for the Utes.

Over in the SEC, it’s straight-up chaos every single week. No. 5 Alabama is, by a wide margin, the most overranked team in the CFP Rankings. No. 14 LSU has a shot to put them in their place at Death Valley. LSU’s defense under Lane Kiffin has been a monstrous unit, even if they don’t have a ranked win yet. Alabama’s offense has been excellent, but the team has been inconsistent since beating Mississippi State a month ago. They lost by 16 points to Tennessee, a team ranked eight spots behind them despite having the same number of losses, and also fell to Georgia. A third loss? That could send Alabama plummeting from the rankings in a cataclysmic drop.

This Is What Elimination Looks Like

Finally, we’ve got No. 2 Georgia traveling to face No. 10 Ole Miss, and this is a stark elimination game for Ole Miss. They have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the SEC, but when they’re good, their highs are absolutely incredible. They’ll need that incredible high to show up big time.

Week 10 is here, and for a handful of teams, their entire season rides on these games. It’s winner-take-all, losers-go-home for real.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.