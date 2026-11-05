The 9 Words Jared Verse Said That Explode the Browns Locker Room

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Jared Verse just publicly torched his Cleveland Browns teammates, calling them out for failing to back him up after a brutal hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. This isn’t some quiet locker room talk, either, this is a full-blown public broadcast of frustration.

That Hit Was Vicious, But the Silence Was Worse

Man, you had to see this hit. During a Chris Boswell kick, Steelers OL Mason McCormick absolutely body-slammed Verse, nearly sending him head-first into the turf. We’re talking a full-on toss to the ground here. Verse was fuming about McCormick’s play immediately, saying he “can’t have respect” for that kind of move. He’s right, that’s dangerous stuff, and he made it clear he didn’t respect it, bringing up how it could impact his future, not just in the NFL, but in life. You don’t mess with a guy’s future like that.

Verse Blasts Teammates for Standing By

But here’s the kicker, and this is where it gets spicy: Verse wasn’t just mad at McCormick. Daryl Ruiter from 923 The Fan spilled the beans that Verse was seriously ticked off at his own Browns teammates for their complete lack of reaction. Imagine getting clobbered like that, almost landing on your neck, and your squad just stands there? Verse dropped the hammer, publicly saying, “The lack of reaction by those around me upset me a lot.” Ouch. He was hoping his teammates would have jumped in, come to his defense, maybe even gone after McCormick a little bit. That’s just standard NFL stuff, right? You see a teammate take a big shot, you get in the opposing player’s face. That didn’t happen for Verse, and he took it personally. He even expressed frustration with the general physicality the Steelers brought last Sunday and his teammates’ failure to respond.

A Public Call-Out That Will Linger

This isn’t just some locker room whisper, folks. Verse admitted he addressed the team internally, which is one thing. But taking it public? That’s a whole other level. This public call-out is just not a good look for the Browns, especially with Verse being tagged as a key player for their future after coming over in the Myles Garrett trade. A star player airing out dirty laundry about his teammates’ lack of fight? That’s a problem, plain and simple. This kind of drama isn’t going away on its own. It’s something that will likely be addressed internally, but this public call-out will likely linger over that team, and if it’s not resolved fast, it could seriously mess with their whole season.

So, while the Browns are trying to move past a tough Week 8 loss to the Steelers, they’ve got a bigger fire to put out now. Jared Verse’s frustration is out in the open, and how the team handles this internal rift will absolutely define their next moves on the field. This isn’t just about one hit, it’s about team chemistry, and right now, it looks like it’s in serious trouble.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.