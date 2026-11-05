Nearly Quit Coaching for Turf: Jason Eck is Now the Hottest Name in College Football

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Jason Eck, a man who nearly walked away from coaching to sell artificial turf, is now undeniably one of the hottest names in college football. This isn’t some overnight sensation story, folks. This is a 23-year grind finally paying off in a way nobody, probably not even Eck himself, saw coming.

The Brutal Climb and a Christmas Eve Firing

Before the glory, there was the grind. Eck spent 23 long years as an assistant coach, bouncing between 12 different head coaches, finding himself out of work about four times, and even spent one offseason working at a university golf course just to make ends meet. He didn’t even get out of debt until he finally landed a head coaching gig at Idaho. Talk about paying your dues. The pressure hit home hard in 2010. On December 23rd, his wife Kimberly went to the doctor, expecting their baby in January, wanting to avoid a Christmas birthday. She was told everything was fine. That same night, Eck came home late from Ball State, where new coach Pete Lembo had just fired him as offensive line coach. Kimberly went into labor that night and delivered their son, Palmer, on Christmas Eve. She even said, “Literally, it was like my fastest delivery, two hours. So it had to have been stress.” That stress, that firing, that long road, it all seems like part of the story now, with Palmer Eck currently a sophomore quarterback at La Cueva High School. Jason and Kimberly started dating back in 2001 when he was a graduate assistant at Wisconsin, and she first saw him working the door of a slow Madison bar. It’s been a journey.

The New Mexico Turnaround That Nobody Expected

Fast forward to today, and Eck’s turnaround at New Mexico is absolutely unreal. Before he got there two years ago, the Lobos had only one winning season in seventeen years. Now? They’re sitting at a ridiculous 7-1, completely unbeaten in the Mountain West, and get this: ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history! Eck, who’s 49, has put together a 16-5 record in just two seasons with the Lobos and holds a 42-18 overall record as a head coach. What he’s done with New Mexico, after a similar project at Idaho, looks easy, but it definitely hasn’t been. He sees a mirror image in his players, too, telling CBS Sports that “now with the transfer portal and NIL, what players are going through is the same thing. It’s not as public. It’s not as visible… But this time of year our players are getting contacted by agents, and they’re saying, ‘Hey, we want to represent you, and I think you can get this much money at this place.’ And my message to the players is no different than the message to myself.”

Everyone in college football wants a piece of him now. With New Mexico making school history, and Eck proving he can rebuild programs from the ground up, the only question is how much longer he’ll be coaching in Albuquerque before a bigger program comes calling. You have to wonder what’s next for this burly, larger-than-life coach.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.