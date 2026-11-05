Marina Mabrey Dropped 53 Points, But Toronto's Season Was Derailed By One Brutal Truth

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You can’t talk about the Toronto Tempo’s inaugural season without starting with Marina Mabrey’s absolutely insane WNBA-record-tying 53 points in a single game on June 25. That night was pure fireworks. Mabrey didn’t just have a career year, she blew past her previous best, averaging a staggering 20.8 points per game, a massive jump from her old 15 points per game mark, and good enough for sixth in the entire WNBA. We’re talking first-time All-Star status here, folks. She was a legit three-point assassin, hitting 105 triples at 38.5 percent. Give her an inch, and she would make it rain, no matter how tough the shot. She totally lived up to her million-dollar contract.

Initial Firepower and Questionable Payouts

Mabrey wasn’t alone in lighting it up. Her backcourt partner, Brittney Sykes, also absolutely earned her contract. Sykes was on track for an All-Star nod herself, boosting her career-best scoring average from 15.9 points per game to 18.6 points per game. Both Mabrey and Sykes were unleashed, taking career-highs in field goal attempts and getting to the free-throw line more than ever before. Together, these two led the Tempo to a surprisingly strong 7-5 start. Many people doubted if it was even the right move for an expansion team to try and “win now” or to pay Mabrey and Sykes as much as they did. But for those first twelve games, they proved everyone wrong. They were easily the two best players on that squad.

The Injury Bug Bit Hard, and It Didn’t Let Go

Then, the wheels came off, and it was brutal to watch. Injuries were the main culprit in this team’s downfall. Sykes herself was limited to just 17 games because of a nasty plantar fascia injury. Mabrey also dealt with injuries, missing 12 contests throughout the season. The injury bug wasn’t just hitting the stars, either, it went right through the entire supporting cast. Kiki Rice, the No. 6 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, snagged All-Rookie honors, showing off her college three-point improvement with 26 makes at 35.1 percent and averaging 13.4 points per game, third on the team. But a Grade 2 ankle sprain sidelined her for 12 games, limiting her to 28 appearances. Even Isabelle Harrison, at 32, had a career resurgence, averaging double-digit scoring for the first time since 2021 with a career-best 12.8 points per game and a team-high 6.9 rebounds, but she missed the first 10 games with a thumb injury.

After that promising 7-5 start, the Tempo limped to a 4-28 record over the rest of the season, ending their inaugural campaign at a disappointing 11-33. It really makes you wonder what could have been if those key players had stayed healthy.

Looking ahead, the Tempo’s commitment to Mabrey and Sykes, despite the season’s tough finish, highlights the potential they saw. The big question is, can this team stay healthy and build on the incredible individual performances and early flashes of brilliance we saw this year? The talent is there, but the road to consistent winning is always paved with availability.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Swish Appeal.