The Rams Traded Away Eric Dickerson, And Their Draft Capital Is Going To Make Other Teams SWEAT

Eric Dickerson, the Rams’ all-time leading rusher, is GONE. October 31 saw one of the biggest trades in recent NFL history go down, a three-way blockbuster that sent Dickerson to the Indianapolis Colts and rookie linebacker Cornelius Bennett to Buffalo, with the Rams landing an absolute king’s ransom.

The Monster Three-Way Deal That Shook the League

This wasn’t some minor swap, folks. This was the kind of move that sends shockwaves across the league, with many NFL insiders already calling it the biggest trade of the decade, or longer! After four and a half years together, a time described as “mostly successful but frequently stormy,” Dickerson and the Los Angeles Rams officially broke up. It’s all due to some serious “irreconcilable differences” between the star back and the team.

So, let’s break down who got what in this insane deal:

The Rams shipped off Dickerson. In return, they got three first-round draft choices, three second-round draft choices, and two running backs: Greg Bell and Owen Gill. Specifically, they snagged the Colts’ first and second-round picks in 1988, a second-round pick in 1989, and Owen Gill. From Buffalo, they hauled in a first-round pick in 1988, plus first and second-round picks in 1989, along with Greg Bell. Talk about a haul!

The Indianapolis Colts got Eric Dickerson, straight up. And get this: Dickerson arrived in Indy, and almost immediately inked a four-year, $5.7 million contract, making him the highest-paid running back in all of football. GM Jim Irsay isn’t messing around, saying they wouldn’t have made this deal for anyone else. He thinks this trade stamps his team as a contender.

The Buffalo Bills ended up with the rights to rookie linebacker Cornelius Bennett. Bennett was the second overall pick in the 1987 draft, but couldn’t get a deal done with Indianapolis. Buffalo wasted no time, signing him to a five-year deal worth an estimated $4 million.

Why the Rams Pulled the Trigger on Their Star

You don’t just trade away your all-time leading rusher without some serious reasons, right? Coach John Robinson and the Rams felt that as talented as Dickerson is, his recent contract problems had spilled over onto the field, creating a distraction they just couldn’t tolerate anymore. Robinson was clear when he announced the deal: “The way a team works as a whole is what’s important. We understand that he makes a lot of yards and he’s a great player. We’re not naive about those things. But I also have a clear understanding, and I think my football team has a clear understanding now, that the group as a whole is always more important.” It seems like they really believed no player is bigger than the team, even a generational talent.

Dickerson, though? He was ready to bounce. He flat out said he never felt appreciated by his former team. “We just couldn’t get along in L.A.,” he explained. “The Rams are a team that doesn’t want to pay their players. I just felt I had to get out.” That’s some serious bad blood right there.

What This Blockbuster Means Moving Forward

So, where does this leave everyone? For the Rams, adding those new picks to the four they already had means they are now sitting on a staggering 10 selections in the first two rounds of the next two drafts! Ten picks in the top two rounds over two years! Coach Robinson confirmed that no single factor, but rather “an accumulation of developments over the previous three weeks,” led to this decision. This isn’t just a big trade, folks, this is THE trade that could define the Rams for years. With that kind of draft capital, their front office has a chance to rebuild and shape this squad in a way we rarely see. We’re talking about a complete overhaul opportunity. Now we just gotta watch and see how Robinson and his crew use that war chest. The future? It’s wide open.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.