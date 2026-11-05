LIV Golf's $300 Million Rescue Deal Is Dead, And So Is The League

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LIV Golf, the circuit that truly shook up the world of professional golf back in 2022, is officially calling it quits. The breakaway league announced Thursday it’s liquidating, a direct result of losing its big-name players and the last-ditch financing it desperately needed to keep going.

The Bottom Line: Players and Cash Walked Out

This isn’t some quiet exit. The league stated plainly that an “orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward,” according to Gene Davis and Jon Zinman from LIV Golf Board’s Special Committee. They dropped that bombshell in a press release, painting a clear picture of just how dire “the current circumstances” became for the upstart circuit. You gotta wonder, what kind of circumstances lead to pulling the plug after making such a splash?

A $300 Million Plan That Never Saw the Light of Day

Turns out, LIV Golf actually had a potential $300 million financing deal lined up from BC Partners. That cash infusion was supposed to make sure tournaments could run in 2027, giving the league a fighting chance. But the whole plan got scrapped. Why? Because a number of notable players simply opted *not* to commit to the league. Without those big names, the financing fell apart, and with it, the league’s future.

So, what’s next for the golf world after this massive shake-up fizzles out? LIV Golf says it’s still open to “value-maximising alternatives with third parties” throughout this wind-down process. But let’s be real: after losing key players and a whopping $300 million rescue package, it looks like this chapter of golf history is definitively closed.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Guardian.