The Rams Just Signed Joshua Karty to the 53-Man Roster, And Now They Have Two Kickers. For Real.

The Los Angeles Rams just shook things up by officially adding kicker Joshua Karty to their active 53-man roster, pulling him straight off the practice squad. This move means one thing for sure: the Rams now have two kickers on the squad. Wild, right?

Karty’s Return: Kickoffs and Question Marks

Karty isn’t entirely new to the squad this season. He was actually elevated off the practice squad last week and jumped right into kickoff duties. He launched five kickoffs, but here’s the kicker, two of those five didn’t even land in the designated landing zone. That’s a stat that makes you scratch your head a bit, especially when you’re talking about an NFL roster spot. Looking at his career, Karty holds a 79.6 percent field goal rate and an 88.7 percent extra point conversion rate. Those aren’t bad numbers, but the recent kickoff performance certainly raises an eyebrow.

A Two-Kicker Roster: What’s the Play Here?

So, if Karty’s handling kickoffs, what about their veteran guy? Brandon McManus, the seasoned kicker, was still handling all the extra points and field goals in their recent win over the Chargers. This is where it gets interesting. Keeping two kickers on a 53-man roster is super rare in the NFL, especially mid-season. It usually implies a very specific strategy or maybe, just maybe, some uncertainty. Are they trying to optimize special teams? Are they looking for more consistency in kickoffs without risking McManus on those? It’s a bold play, and you know everyone around the league is watching how this shakes out. Oh, and totally unrelated but they also signed cornerback David Long to their practice squad, just for another roster note.

What this means going forward for the Rams’ special teams unit is anyone’s guess, but having two kickers on the active roster is a decision that demands attention. Will Karty improve his kickoff consistency? Will McManus continue to be the main man for field goals and extra points? We’ll have to see how this deployment plays out on the field.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.