Easton Shelton's 37 Bombs Are A Dodgers Minor League Record, And The Prospect World Is Still Sleeping

Easton Shelton was magnificent in his first full pro season, absolutely crushing pitches in the California League on his way to an MVP award. This kid, just twenty years old, wasn’t just the Ontario Tower Buzzers’ most menacing hitter, he was the entire league’s problem.

Undrafted Kid Turns Power On High

Shelton’s career path? It’s a wild one. He skipped out on playing at UNLV, signing with the Dodgers back in 2023 as an *undrafted free agent*. Yeah, you read that right. Undrafted! Sure, a hefty signing bonus north of $200k probably helped, but the Dodgers’ player development system clearly played a role in his decision. After a couple of seasons in rookie ball, Shelton started 2025 with the Ontario Tower Buzzers. There was an adjustment period early on, don’t get it twisted. He wrapped up April with just a .727 OPS, but the Tower Buzzers stuck with the tall first baseman. From May onward, it was a totally different story. Shelton’s power just exploded, with him smashing at least nine home runs in each of the next three months. The dude hit 37 homers alone, which is more than the next *two* highest-ranked Tower Buzzers combined. That’s insane! His 37th long ball wasn’t some cheap shot either, it was a grand slam that traveled over 500 feet. He didn’t just lead the team in almost every offensive category, he actually set Dodger records in the California League with those 37 home runs and 112 RBI. Plus, his 1.047 OPS was the second-highest in the entire minor leagues. What a season!

More Than Just Bombs: A Complete Hitter

While the headline grabber for Shelton is definitely his power, he wasn’t just a one-trick pony. He used that home run threat to become a really complete hitter. That’s why he was the undisputed MVP. Only three other players in the California League had more hits than Shelton’s 121, leading to a near .300 batting average, clocking in at .297 to be exact. And the plate discipline? That’s what separates good power guys from the great ones. Shelton absolutely showed it, being one of only two hitters with an on base percentage above .400. This isn’t just a slugger, this is a hitter with a plan. He showed that adapting to pro ball at the end of the season, even with just four games with the High-A squad in Great Lakes, was no problem for him.

Still Flying Under The Radar, But Not For Long?

Despite all that success, it’s still fair to say Shelton is on the outside looking in with the prospect community. Seriously, go look at Baseball Prospectus’ recently released top ten Dodgers prospects. His name isn’t there! This kid thrived under the radar for pretty much all of 2025, piling up incredible numbers and breaking records. But you know what? He’ll need to keep proving himself. That’s the game, right? You put up monster numbers, you show you’re a complete player, and eventually, the prospect lists catch up. Don’t blink, because this kid might just be turning heads in a big way.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.