Julian Sayin's Arm Is Healing, But That Long-Haul Timeline Is What Fans Need To Worry About

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Julian Sayin, the star quarterback, is out for a while, man. We just got the word from head coach Ryan Day that his right, throwing arm, which got dinged up way back on October 17 during that 19-15 win against Indiana, is healing up, but don’t expect him back on the field anytime soon.

The Brutal Timeline From Coach Day

Day dropped the update on his radio show Thursday, and honestly, it’s a mixed bag. He’s keeping the medical stuff close to the vest, saying he’ll “let him handle that, his family,” which is fair enough. But the real kicker is the timeline. Day straight up said, “It’s not gonna be next week or next month. It’s gonna take some time.” You hear that, and your heart just sinks. This isn’t a minor tweak. This thing is serious and it’s going to sideline him for an extended period.

What This Means for the Rest of the Season

Now, on the flip side, Day did try to soften the blow a bit. He mentioned that “all things considered,” and looking at the “different options” they thought were on the table, this outcome for Sayin and the team is “decent.” He even said they “feel like we’re on a good track here” for the long term. That’s good to hear for the kid’s future, no doubt. But for *this season*? When you’re talking about “gonna take some time” and not a “next week or next month” return, you gotta face the music. That’s going to ripple through the rest of the season, man, and how the team attacks the schedule.

So yeah, tough news. Sayin’s healing, which is clutch for his career, but the immediate future is super cloudy. We’ll be waiting for more updates on this one. You know we’ll hit you with it the minute we hear anything else. This story’s definitely not over.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.