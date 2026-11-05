Jaguar's 5-2 Momentum and Ravens' Bounce-Back Needs Just Got a $200 Boost

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New users diving into the bet365 action can snag one of two welcome offers right now, and one of them is an absolute no-brainer: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, just by using promo code FOX365. This isn’t some small-time offer, this is a seriously accessible way to get in on the game, especially with Week 9 heating up for teams like the Jaguars and Ravens.

Picking Your Play: Bonus Bets or Safety Net

So, you’re thinking about signing up with bet365? Smart move. They’ve established themselves as a global powerhouse, known for their sharp odds and a slick app design that makes live betting a breeze. For new folks, they’ve got two killer options. The “Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” deal is an instant win, perfect for casual players who just want some extra cash to play with, no sweat if your first bet doesn’t hit. But if you’re a high-stakes player, looking to really go for it, then the “First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000” might be more your speed. That’s a massive safety net if your big first bet doesn’t pan out. It’s all about what kind of player you are and how you want to approach the action.

Week 9 Impact and Ongoing Perks

Now, let’s talk football because this is where these offers get real. The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling, coming into Week 9 at a strong 5-2 and leading the AFC South. You know they’re looking to keep that momentum going! On the flip side, the Ravens are sitting at 4-4 after three straight losses. Yikes! They absolutely need a bounce-back performance at home this week. Imagine grabbing that $200 in bonus bets and putting it on a Ravens turnaround, or backing the Jags to keep their streak alive. It adds a whole new layer of excitement to watching these games. And get this: bet365 isn’t just for the new blood. They’ve got ongoing promotions for existing players too, like boosting your parlay winnings up to 100% depending on how many selections you hit. That’s a serious perk for sticking around!

Look, when you compare bet365’s headline “Bet $10, Get $200” deal to other books, it stands out. DraftKings offers a similar “Bet and Get” but it’s only $150. FanDuel has a different style with “Bet $5, Get $50 for 4 days.” BetMGM and Caesars have bigger safety nets, but bet365’s guaranteed bonus outcome for a minimal $10 wager is just super accessible and simple.

The Jaguars are ready to prove their 5-2 record is no fluke in Week 9, while the Ravens are desperate to stop their slide and get back above .500. With an offer like Bet $10, Get $200, or that $1,000 Safety Net, this week’s games just got a whole lot more interesting. Let’s see how these teams perform with everything on the line!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.