A 19-Point Comeback Fell Short, And Dallas Knows Exactly What That Means For Their Season

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Dallas fans got hit with a gut punch Wednesday night, as the Mavs dropped a heartbreaker 112-111 to the San Antonio Spurs, blowing a late three-point lead after an insane 19-point second-half comeback. Talk about a brutal way to lose, especially when Victor Wembanyama went full alien with 52 points, 24 boards, and eight blocks, and Kyrie Irving’s last-second shot just didn’t fall. This one stung, no doubt, and it pushes Dallas to a worrying 4-4 on the season, marking their second straight loss and their second against these very same Spurs in less than two weeks. Remember that 122-106 beatdown the Spurs dished out on October 24 when Cooper Flagg and Irving were sidelined? Yeah, this one had a different kind of pain, but the end result is still a tough pill to swallow.

No Moral Victories Allowed Here

You’d think coming back from being down 19 points in the second half would give you something to cheer about, right? Not for these Mavs. They actually took a late three-point lead, showing some serious fight. But ultimately, they came up short. And nobody on the squad was in the mood for any “moral victories.” Naji Marshall didn’t mince words when asked about the big comeback: “I feel like it’s a bad thing. … I feel like we’re kind of telling ourselves and showing ourselves personally what we’re doing wrong. I feel like we’re letting ourselves down. Just practice what we preach. Go out there from the jump and play like [how we did in the second half]. Who knows how the game will turn out?” He’s not wrong. The team spent 24 minutes looking like a squad with more questions than answers, only to flip a switch and look like they’d found a winning formula in the next 24. That kind of inconsistency is killer.

“Playing on Our Heels” is Not the Identity

Kyrie Irving also spoke about the first half, which he rightly called “uninspiring.” San Antonio ran wild, dropping 32 points in the first quarter and another 36 in the second. Irving admitted Dallas spent most of that stretch “playing on our heels.” He added, “We just got back to the identity that we’re trying to build for ourselves, which is, you know, it’s not so much desperation basketball, but it’s just playing to be the hunters.” He pointed out the Spurs were getting “a lot of offensive rebounds, a lot of second chances” in the first half. The big shift? In the second half, Irving said, “I feel like we hit them and they had to respond, and that’s what got us back in the game.”

The Mavs made a smart adjustment, too. Instead of constantly challenging Wembanyama at the rim, they started kicking the ball out, re-spacing, and letting it fly from deep. The result? Dallas shot 14-of-37 from beyond the arc, good for 37.8 percent. Head coach Dusty May confirmed the change: “We stopped challenging Wemby at the rim, and started making better decisions with the basketball.” It’s a testament to their in-game adjustments, but man, why does it always take getting punched in the mouth first?

This isn’t just about one game. It’s the second time the Mavs have had to dig out of an early hole this season, and Irving summed it up perfectly: “To start off the game and, you know, give two quarters up, 32 and 36, that’s not where we want to be. And when you’re giving up that amount of points in the first half, teams are going to be very com” If they really want to hang with the big dogs and actually be a playoff contender this year, they absolutely have to fix those slow starts. No more “playing on our heels” from the jump. This team showed what they can do as “hunters,” but they gotta bring that energy for all 48 minutes. The potential is there, but the consistency needs to show up, like, yesterday.

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Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.