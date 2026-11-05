Klay Thompson Said ‘I Feel Young Again,' and His Game-Winner Proves It

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Klay Thompson is officially feeling ‘young again’ in Miami, dropping a game-winning three-pointer with one second left in overtime on Wednesday night to lift the Heat to a wild 117-116 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Seriously, this guy has been on a tear, and it is impossible to ignore the turnaround we’re seeing. After a tough start to the season for both him and the Heat, Klay is back, hitting shots when it counts, and looking like the five-time All-Star we all know he can be.

That “Young Again” Feeling Is Real

Forget the stats for a second, because the quote itself tells you everything you need to know: Klay said he “feels young again,” and honestly, the eye test backs it up. He told Mark Medina for Fadeaway World that the Heat organization just makes him feel incredible, saying, “The competitiveness in this organization is second to none.” It is not just some feel-good fluff either. Klay pointed to the intense training they put him through, the “lot of running,” and how they hold him “accountable for my weight and body-fat percentage.” He is even “locked in on my diet.” This isn’t just about showing up, it is about total commitment, and you can tell it has totally “reinvigorated my spirit for the game.” He is inspired, he is motivated, and he is ready for “great seasons ahead.”

From Rough Start to Red Hot

It wasn’t always sunshine and game-winners, though. The 2026-27 season kicked off with a real struggle for Klay and the Heat. Miami dropped its first four games, and Klay’s numbers were rough, averaging just 7.8 points on 31.7 percent shooting over his first five contests. Those are career-lows territory for a guy who once won four championships with Golden State and came back from two horrific leg injuries. Last season with the Mavericks was a battle too, where he posted career-lows of 11.7 PPG and 39.3 percent shooting. But that’s all ancient history now. This guy has caught fire, averaging a scorching 24.7 points on 57.4 percent shooting lately, draining 19-of-36 from deep. That’s a serious bounce back, folks! He scored a season-high 30 points against the Clippers on Wednesday, making 8-of-17 threes in 35 minutes. Miami is in a full-blown groove now, snagging three wins in its last four games. What a turnaround!

It is clear Klay loves what the Heat organization is doing for his career. This resurgence late in the season could totally foreshadow a strong comeback campaign for the 14-season veteran. You absolutely have to watch the Heat’s next game, because if Klay keeps this up, the league is in for a real treat!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.