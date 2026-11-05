234 Caps, 146 Goals, and ZERO Goodbye: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Career Ended In a Blow-Up

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Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest international goal-scorer ever, has officially ended his Portugal national team career, closing the book on 234 caps and a staggering 146 goals. This wasn’t the fanfare-filled send-off you’d expect for a legend like him, not after all the European Championship and Nations League titles he brought home. Nope, this retirement, announced Thursday, was abrupt, messy, and apparently the culmination of a full-blown cold war with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus.

The Bench That Broke the Camel’s Back

The cracks really started showing on September 27. Portugal beat Norway 2-1 in a Nations League match, but that win was overshadowed by what happened with Ronaldo. Our man, at 41 years old, was left on the bench as an unused substitute. Can you believe it? He was even instructed to warm up during the final part of the match, only for Jesus to opt against putting him in. At the final whistle, instead of celebrating with his teammates, Ronaldo stormed right down the tunnel by himself, still in his training top, clearly fuming. That moment, right there, seemed to light the fuse for everything that followed.

Refusal to Train, Abrupt Exit, and a Social Media Promise

Ronaldo didn’t just take that slight from Jesus lying down. Reports surfaced that his tiff with the manager got so heated it led to him refusing to train! Yeah, you read that right. He reportedly refused to hit the practice field just 30 minutes before Portugal’s last session ahead of an October 1 clash with Denmark. Portugal’s football federation head, Pedro Proenca, apparently tried to mediate this whole mess, even adjusting his schedule to do it. But it was all in vain. On September 30, Ronaldo was spotted fleeing the national team facility entirely. Hours later, he confirmed his departure from the squad on social media, making a bold promise to his fans: “In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself,” he wrote. Talk about dropping a bombshell!

The Apology That Never Materialized

What truly sealed the deal? Spanish reports claim Ronaldo was actually assured that Jesus would apologize for benching him against Norway. The apology was supposedly going to happen in the pre-match press conference before Portugal’s game against Denmark. But instead of an apology, Jesus reportedly went on a “diatribe of sorts,” doubling down on his status as the main decision-maker. So much for smoothing things over! What a way for an international legend to bow out. The Selecao now has a massive void in their attack, even if Ronaldo was past his prime in those garnet-and-green colors. His 23-year journey with Portugal, filled with so many highs, ended not with fanfare, but with a public clash and an abrupt exit.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.