The No. 24 Florida Gators Benched Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. Has To Lead Them To Bowl History

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The No. 24 Florida Gators are rolling into the final month of the season with a new signal-caller. Tramell Jones Jr. is officially getting the start against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night, a crucial move as the Gators, currently sitting at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, desperately chase bowl eligibility for the first time under Coach Jon Sumrall. This isn’t just another game, folks, it’s about their whole damn season!

Philo Out, Jones In: A Tumultuous QB Battle

So, what happened? Why the change? Well, Aaron Philo got benched during Saturday’s brutal 27-8 loss to Georgia. He threw two picks before getting pulled, and honestly, the offense looked lost. To make matters worse, Jones, who came in after Philo, also committed two turnovers of his own in that terrible loss. Coach Sumrall played it cagey on Monday, not officially naming a starter, just tossing up an “or” designation on the depth chart for Jones and Philo. But the writing is on the wall: Jones is the guy. It’s tough to fully blame the QBs, though. Sumrall flat out said the offensive line struggles have made it super difficult to even evaluate their performances because of all the pressure they are facing. You can’t make plays when you’re constantly running for your life, right?

Jones’s Track Record: Can He Spark the Offense?

This Saturday marks only Jones’s second career start, but his first one was a stunner. He totally stood out to the Gators coaching staff and looked impressive, leading Florida to a huge road win over then-No. 9 Texas just last month. Think about that: a true road win against a top-10 team with a new QB. In that game, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions. That’s a clean sheet when it mattered most! For the season, Jones has completed 70.8% of his passes for 579 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. The hope, plain and simple, is that Jones can revamp this offense and get them firing on all cylinders when it counts.

The Gators, at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, are fighting to become bowl eligible for the first time under Coach Sumrall. That’s a huge deal. They’re going up against the Sooners, who are 4-4 and 2-3 in the SEC, and just trying to stay afloat as the season winds down. Saturday night is going to be electric. Can Jones recapture that Texas magic and lead Florida to a much-needed victory? This game isn’t just about a win or a loss; it’s about setting the tone for the rest of the season and securing that crucial bowl bid. Let’s see if Jones can deliver!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.