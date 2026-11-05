Zero Pass Completions, Total Win: Ben Johnson Is Blown Away By the Buccaneers' Old-School Offense

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An NFL team just won a game without a single completed pass. Seriously. The Buccaneers pulled off this incredible feat last week against the Falcons, marking the first time in over half a century an NFL team has finished a game with zero completions and still grabbed the W. Now, Bears coach Ben Johnson, known for his offensive innovation, is prepping to face them and he is clearly impressed.

Bowles’ Big Brain Play and the Bucs’ Beastly Backs

Johnson, the guy who usually cooks up the most creative plays in the league, saw the film and gave major props to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles. It was a rainy day in Tampa, and Bowles made the call early on: forget throwing the ball, we’re running it. And Johnson admitted, they’ve got the firepower to make that work. “That’s a very unique game, and credit to Coach Bowles for recognizing early on, ‘We’re not even going to throw the ball, we’re going to run it,'” Johnson said. “And they’ve got the horses to do that.” He wasn’t just talking about the strategy either, he highlighted the personnel, raving, “This offensive line is really good. The scheme is very good , they’ve got a lot of variety with the way they do things. And their backs are phenomenal as well.” When an offensive guru like Johnson is giving out that kind of praise, you know it’s for real.

The Ground Game Showdown We’ve All Been Waiting For

This Sunday night, Johnson and his Bears get to go head-to-head with that very same Buccaneers squad. What’s wild is that these aren’t just any two teams. The Buccaneers are currently ranked first in the entire NFL in rushing, churning out an insane 168.6 yards per game. And guess who’s right behind them at number two? You guessed it, the Chicago Bears, averaging a hefty 150.8 rushing yards per game. This isn’t just a game; it’s a clash of titans when it comes to old-school, smashmouth football. Will Johnson’s Bears be able to slow down a team that proved it doesn’t even *need* to throw to win? And what will Johnson, the innovator, cook up against a team that defied modern NFL logic? You know we’ll be glued to the TV for this one, waiting to see which ground game reigns supreme.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.