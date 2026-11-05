The "Execute" Joke That Skip Bayless Made On ‘First Take' And Why It's Getting Worse

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Skip Bayless was back on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith this Thursday, marking only his second time on the show in the last decade. But it wasn’t some celebratory reunion, because Bayless immediately launched into a rant about the Dallas Cowboys after their latest loss, taking things way too far with a shocking comment that has everyone talking.

The Return, The Rant, The “Execute” Line

We all know the dynamic: Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Cowboys hater, and Bayless, despite his theatrics of tossing jerseys after losses, is their most loyal fan. So, it was no surprise the conversation veered straight to Dallas, especially after their ugly collapse against the Arizona Cardinals. Bayless, expressing his “displeasure” with the team, decided to make a “joke” about literally executing players. Yeah, you read that right.

He quoted Quinnen Williams, who apparently used the word “execute” 32 times in a five-minute interview, before dropping his own gem: “And I must tell you that during Sunday’s collapse against the Arizona freakin’ Cardinals, I wanted to execute several of my players during the game. Execute them on the field. I wanted them to be executed.” This wasn’t some off-the-cuff whisper; he said this right there on “First Take,” back at the desk with Smith after leaving ESPN for FS1 back in 2016. Smith had just announced that Bayless would be joining him once a week going forward. Talk about making an impression for your new weekly gig.

Why This “Joke” Is No Laughing Matter

Let’s be real, even if some folks consider joking about “execution of players on the field” to be “NFL lore,” dropping that line in 2026 is, as the source put it, “a very extreme joke to make.” “Slightly inappropriate” is an understatement, especially when you consider the current climate where another ESPN employee is reportedly advised to wear a bulletproof vest during college football broadcasts. The stakes are just too high for that kind of talk to fly. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, and it certainly doesn’t help the discourse around the game.

The last time Bayless showed up on “First Take,” the numbers for the show went through the roof. You gotta wonder if these kinds of comments are part of the equation, creating buzz even if it’s for all the wrong reasons. But at what cost?

Bayless is now set to join “First Take” once a week. After comments like these, you can bet every single one of those appearances is going to be scrutinized. What else does he have in store, and how far is too far for the sake of a hot take? This isn’t just about a bad joke; it’s about the line between commentary and outright tastelessness, and Bayless just stomped all over it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.