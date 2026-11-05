Bill Belichick Missed the Hall of Fame AGAIN, And One Coach Is Staring Down His FOURTH Try

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Bill Belichick, one of the most iconic coaches in NFL history, fell short of the necessary votes for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026. Yeah, you read that right: *2026*. He didn’t make the cut this time around, leaving fans wondering when he’ll finally get his rightful gold jacket.

Five Legends Get Another Shot, But The Wait Is Real

The Hall of Fame announced five coaches who have advanced to the next crucial round of consideration in the current selection process. Only one of these legendary figures will ultimately be chosen for consideration by the full selection committee, and that decision happens before the Super Bowl. Belichick is in that group, joined by Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. Every single one of these five coaches advanced to this same point in the selection process just last year, showing how tough it is to break through.

Holmgren’s Unbelievable Road To Canton

While Belichick might be frustrated, think about Mike Holmgren. This isn’t his first rodeo, or his second, or even his third. This is the *fourth time* that Holmgren has advanced to this specific stage of the selection process. Four times! That’s a brutal amount of waiting, hoping, and then waiting again. It really highlights how difficult the path to the Hall of Fame can be, even for coaches with incredible résumés.

Belichick might have another shot at the Hall in 2027, but for now, these five coaches are all holding their breath. Don Coryell was the last coach to be selected for the Hall of Fame, a part of the Class of 2023. Everyone’s watching to see who from this esteemed group will be next to get that call.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.