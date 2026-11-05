Darian Mensah Said Seven Words About the NFL and Now His No. 1 Team Faces Its Toughest Test Yet

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Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah is already looking past the College Football Playoff expansion, straight to the pros, declaring in a recent GQ interview, “If everything goes to plan, it won’t really concern me. The NFL is on my mind.” That’s a pretty bold statement from the Heisman frontrunner, especially with his team sitting at a perfect 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation through Week 9 of the 2026 season. But here’s the kicker: his top receiver, Malachi Toney, just went down with an ankle injury that needs surgery, which throws a massive wrench into those “plans.”

Heisman Favorite, Top-10 Pick: The Numbers Don’t Lie

Look, Mensah has been balling out. He’s the textbook modern college quarterback, a 21-year-old who’s already on his third team in three years, starting with Tulane back in 2024. But each move has seen him make steady improvements. This year, he’s absolutely hit his stride. He’s completed a mind-blowing 188 of his 233 pass attempts for 2,425 yards, tossing 25 touchdowns against only six interceptions. His 80.7 percent completion rate isn’t just good, it’s the *best in the nation*. The dude is flat out efficient.

All that success has him as the favorite to hoist the Heisman, and NFL scouts are drooling. Consensus rankings already have him pegged as a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The only quarterback currently expected to go ahead of him is Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. It’s clear Mensah sees the writing on the wall, and the expanded 24-team CFP bracket, set to kick off in the 2027 season, simply isn’t factoring into his personal timeline.

Malachi Toney Is Out: Can Miami’s Offense Survive?

Here’s where things get real for Mensah and the Hurricanes. A “significant portion” of Mensah’s incredible success this season has been thanks to his connection with wide receiver Malachi Toney. These two have been tearing it up. But Toney injured his ankle in practice and is now expected to undergo surgery. That’s a huge blow to an undefeated team with national championship aspirations.

Mensah’s performance *without* Toney is now the biggest question mark. Can he keep up that insane completion rate? Can he still lead this offense at a Heisman level when his go-to guy is sidelined? This isn’t just about Miami’s season anymore, it’s about Mensah’s draft stock, too. How he adapts to Toney’s absence could ultimately determine if his NFL dreams go “to plan” or hit a snag. The College Football Playoff’s new format, with top eight seeds getting a first-round bye and home game, and the next eight hosting, is still a big deal for the Hurricanes, but for Mensah, the path to the NFL just got a little bumpier.

The true test for Mensah and the Hurricanes starts now. Can he maintain that Heisman-level play, keep Miami undefeated, and secure his top-10 draft slot without his most important receiver? This next stretch of games without Malachi Toney is going to tell us everything.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.