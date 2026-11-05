Mike Macdonald Is an NFL Award Finalist Alongside Super Bowl Champs, and Seattle Fans Should Be Ready to Vote

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Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald, a Super Bowl champion, is officially a finalist for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA. Our coach is in some seriously elite company, headlining the list of contenders for this prestigious annual honor.

An Elite Circle of Champions

Macdonald isn’t just any finalist; he is one of three Super Bowl champions leading the pack. He’s joined by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. All three are headline names for an award that recognizes individuals who strongly support the military community. It’s a national spotlight moment for our coach, and every team has a finalist recognized for their efforts.

Your Vote Matters, and the Impact Is Real

This isn’t just an internal NFL decision either, 12s. You have a direct role in this! Fans have the chance to vote on the winner by visiting NFL.com/SaluteFanVote. That fan voting will help decide the three finalists, and the ultimate winner will be named at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles. And it’s not just the fans; San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who took home the award last year for his “23 and Troops” initiative, is joining the Salute to Service Award panel that will also help decide the winner. Plus, the impact of this award goes deep: USAA will donate $25,000 in honor of this year’s winner to official aid societies, with the NFL Foundation matching that contribution to the winner’s military nonprofit charity of choice.

It’s an incredible honor for Coach Macdonald and for the Emerald City to have him recognized on this national stage for his commitment to the military community. While we wait to see who takes home the hardware at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles, make sure your voice is heard for our coach. Your vote can make a difference, proving that Seattle’s commitment goes beyond the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.