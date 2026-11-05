Malik Willis Is a Top-12 Fantasy QB, and 81% of Leagues Didn't Even See Him Coming

Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis is projected to be a top-12 fantasy QB this week, a huge curveball considering only 19% of leagues had him in their starting lineup last week. That’s right, folks, a whopping 81% of you slept on this man, and he’s about to make you regret it. He’s accounted for seven total touchdowns over his last three games, a run that’s got the SportsLine model absolutely buzzing.

Week 9 Is Already a Minefield for Fantasy Managers

This week feels like a trap. We’ve got only two teams on bye, which means more players are available, but honestly, that just makes the start-sit decisions even harder. Are you riding the hot hand, checking matchup history, or just throwing darts at a weak defense? It’s enough to give you whiplash trying to figure out who to trust. And let’s not forget the backup running backs who are suddenly going off, making you wonder what you missed. Guys like Kenny Gainwell dropped 140 total yards, Tyler Allgeier racked up 191 yards and two scores, Braelon Allen hit 153 yards and a TD, and Mike Washington Jr. put up 83 yards. These dudes are coming off impressive showings, and now you have to ask yourself, are they for real this Sunday?

Tetairoa McMillan Is Crashing Hard, and Fantasy Owners Aren’t Ready

While Willis is soaring, another big name is taking a serious hit in the rankings. Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan, a player who’s been a top-15 WR in fantasy points all season and is started in over 80% of leagues, isn’t even cracking the top 35 at his position this week according to the model. Ouch! This second-year receiver has had two subpar outings in a row, held under 60 yards in each of his last two games. And get this: he’s only found the end zone in one game this entire season. That’s his only touchdown over his last 10 games going back to 2025. Plus, he’s got a brutal matchup this Sunday against Denver, who’s allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. If you’ve got McMillan, you need to seriously reconsider your lineup choices before kickoff.

So, as you finalize those Week 9 fantasy football lineups, remember what the model is telling us. It’s the same system that’s proven to beat human experts for seasons, and it’s been ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, and Christian McCaffrey. The stakes are high, and every decision matters. Good luck out there this Sunday, because it looks like a wild one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.