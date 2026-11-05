The ‘Mummy Duck' Uniform Is Unwrapped, and No. 12 Ohio State Is Not Ready For It

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No. 23 Oregon has officially unwrapped its ‘Mummy Duck’ uniforms, and they’re bringing this wild look to their ninth game of the season against No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday. This isn’t just a new kit, either, this is a whole vibe for one of the most anticipated games of the year, especially since it marks their first time back at the Buckeyes’ ‘Horseshoe’ since a massive win there in 2021.

Unwrapping the ‘Mummy Duck’ Look

You wanna talk about making an entrance? These new threads are something else. Oregon is stepping onto the field with a chrome helmet that boasts a forest-green winged pattern on each side. Chrome facemasks complete the futuristic look. But the real kicker? There’s a ‘mummy duck’ logo on both the front and back bumpers of the helmet, and if you look close, you’ll even spot faint mummy duck eyes on the visor. Talk about commitment! The jerseys themselves are crisp white with dark jersey numbers, and for any player rocking sleeves, they’ll have matching black-and-white mummy-themed apparel from Nike. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a version of this unique uniform; a similar design debuted in their 2025 win at Penn State. They know how to pick a moment for these big reveals.

High Stakes in the Horseshoe

This isn’t just about fashion, though. This uniform drop comes ahead of a crucial matchup. The No. 23 Ducks are sitting at 5-3 overall with a 3-2 record in the Big Ten, going up against a formidable No. 12 Ohio State squad that’s 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. This game is massive for both teams. Oregon’s last trip to the ‘Horseshoe’ ended in a huge win back in 2021, and you know they’re looking to replicate that magic, especially rocking this eye-catching ‘Mummy Duck’ gear. Will the fresh uniforms give them the edge they need?

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Get ready to see if the ‘Mummy Ducks’ can spook the Buckeyes right out of their own stadium.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.