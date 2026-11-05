Joe Burrow Averaged The Second-Most Fantasy Points, And He Leads The 3 QBs Who Will Win You Week 9

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Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals star, has been absolutely lighting it up, averaging the second-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks through the first eight weeks of the season. This isn’t just a flash in the pan either, Burrow is locked in as a top-tier option for your fantasy squad, leading the charge with Jared Goff and Brock Purdy as the absolute must-starts for Week 9. These guys are your ticket to victory this week, plain and simple.

Your Elite Signal-Callers for Week 9

When it comes to putting up monster numbers, Burrow is in a league of his own. He is sitting at number one in the rankings, facing off against Atlanta. Right behind him, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff travels to Miami, a matchup that could turn into a shootout. And don’t sleep on Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers QB, who is holding down the third spot against the Raiders at home. These three are the guys you build your week around. But the talent doesn’t stop there. Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB, is set to play Baltimore and slots in at number four. Rounding out the top five, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who has accounted for multiple touchdowns in *each* of his first seven starts this season, takes on Minnesota. You gotta get these guys in your lineup if you can.

Filling Out Your Roster: Top 10 and Bye Week Blues

Beyond the top five, we have some serious talent making up the rest of your top ten. Drake Maye from the New England Patriots, with a home game against the Giants, is at number six. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, playing the Jets, is at seven. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams head to Washington for his number eight ranking. Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers is at nine for his game against New England, and Kirk Cousins, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, rounds out the top ten taking on the 49ers. Just a heads-up for fantasy managers: players from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are on bye this week, so make sure they’re benched. Get these top guys in there, cross your fingers, and let’s go win some matchups!

Week 9 is going to be electric, and your fantasy playoff hopes could ride on these calls. Lock in your QBs, make those tough choices, and get ready to watch your team stack up the points.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.