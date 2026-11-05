Jags Roll Into Thursday Night 5-2, But the Real Action for the 12s Is Set for Sunday Afternoon

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The Jacksonville Jaguars, riding a hot 5-2 record, clash with the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) tonight, November 5, for Thursday Night Football, and the oddsmakers are definitely leaning Jacksonville’s way. This Week 9 primetime matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, making it a 5:15 p.m. PT start for us here in the Emerald City, streaming live on Prime Video.

Jags vs. Ravens: Tonight’s Primetime Showdown

Tonight’s game is a big one for both teams, especially with the Jaguars looking to extend their winning form. If you’re not in Baltimore to catch it on WMAR (Ch. 2), your best bet is Prime Video. It’s a key contest as we move deeper into the season, with the Jags trying to solidify their strong start and the Ravens fighting to get back over .500. You know we’ll be tuning in to see how this one shakes out before our Hawks take the field.

Week 9 Action: Your Seahawks Hit the Field Sunday

Beyond tonight’s game, Week 9 is packed with NFL action, and yes, our beloved Seahawks are on the schedule! They’ll be facing off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET, which is 1:25 p.m. PT for us. You can catch that game on FOX.

Here’s a quick look at the rest of the Week 9 slate:

* Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

* Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

* New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

* Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

* Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

* New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

* Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

* Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

* Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

* Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

* Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

* Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

* Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: Monday, November 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

So, get ready for a full weekend of football, starting with tonight’s primetime game. We’ll be watching every snap, especially when our Seahawks hit the field Sunday afternoon. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.