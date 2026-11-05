Brandon Cisse's October Numbers Blew Away Every Other Rookie, and Green Bay Fans Know What That Means

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Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse officially seized the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month award for October, a move announced on Thursday that’s got everyone taking notice. This isn’t just some nice pat on the back, it’s a massive statement from the young corner.

October Domination Was Just Different

This wasn’t just some good stretch for Cisse either. The dude absolutely dominated October, putting up a stat line that would make veterans jealous. We’re talking 21 total tackles, seven passes defensed, two tackles for loss, a pick, and even a sack. Think about that for a second. He wasn’t just good, he was everywhere. He was the *only* rookie defensive back in the entire league to hit at least 20 tackles and grab an interception last month. And if that wasn’t enough, he also led *all* rookies in passes defensed with those seven breakups. That’s just wild.

A Rare Feat for Green Bay’s Defense

This isn’t a flash in the pan either, looking at his whole season so far. Through eight games, Cisse’s stacked up 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, and that crucial interception. But here’s the kicker, the real indicator of how special this is for Green Bay: Cisse is only the third Packers cornerback *ever* to snag the Defensive Rookie of the Month honor. The last time it happened? Way back in 2015. That’s how long Green Bay fans have been waiting for a performance like this from a rookie corner. This is a big deal, a true sign of something special brewing in that defensive backfield.

So, what’s next for Cisse? He’s already proving he’s not just a contributor, he’s a game-wrecker. If he keeps putting up these kinds of numbers, this October award will just be the first chapter in what could be an absolutely legendary rookie season. The NFL is on notice, and Cisse is just getting started.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.