Carnell Tate Dropped 290 Yards and the Titans Still Can't Buy a Win

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Carnell Tate just snagged the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month award for October, a massive individual accomplishment in his first year. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver put up some serious numbers last month, but man, it feels a bit bittersweet when you look at the team’s record.

Tate’s October Domination: A Lone Bright Spot

This kid was an absolute beast in October. Across four games, Tate reeled in 21 catches for a whopping 290 yards. He even found the end zone once, grabbing a touchdown against the Colts in Week 6. That score was huge, actually, because it helped the Titans lock up their only victory so far this season. Think about that: a rookie delivering the biggest plays, and it’s still just one win on the board for the whole squad. It’s a tough look when your best individual performance can only drag the team to one victory.

Rookie of the Month Honors: Big for Tate, Big Questions for Tennessee

Tate’s play was undeniably electric, enough to earn him the top offensive rookie prize. He’s the first Titans player to get Offensive Rookie of the Month since A.J. Brown back in 2019, which is pretty wild. On the defensive side, Anthony Hill was September’s top rookie, so the league is seeing some fresh talent. For the full season, Tate has already piled up 34 catches for 413 yards and that one touchdown. He’s clearly a playmaker and a building block for the Titans. You gotta wonder, though, how much more he can do when the team is struggling to get wins. With October done, all eyes are on Tate to see if he can keep lighting it up, and more importantly, if the Titans can somehow turn those individual highlights into more W’s.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.