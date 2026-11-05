Sam Darnold Is Sidelined For Week 9 and The Emerald City Is Still Rolling With an 8.5-Point Line

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Sam Darnold is officially out for Week 9 with a quad injury, but don’t tell the oddsmakers, because our Seahawks are still sitting as massive 8.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s a huge line, especially when your starting QB is sidelined. It’s a statement, and now it’s up to the team to back it up.

The AI Has Spoken: What It Means For The Rest of the League

SportsLine AI, built with cutting edge machine learning, is dropping its Week 9 NFL picks and it’s something every fan should be watching. This self-learning system continuously refreshes on the latest data and has crushed thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since 2023. It’s evaluated all the Week 9 odds, including some big interconference matchups like Bengals vs. Falcons or Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. There are also key divisional battles like Giants vs. Eagles, setting up a wild slate of games even with the Steelers and Titans on bye.

Darnold Sidelined and The Bears Just Stung Us: Are We Ready For the Cards?

This matchup against the Cardinals, where we’re favored by -8.5, is a massive one for our Hawks. It feels even bigger when you remember we’re coming off a tough Week 8 loss right here in Seattle to the Chicago Bears. That was a game Chicago is absolutely trying to build off of now, especially as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs are on a two-game win streak since Baker Mayfield returned under center. Back here, the AI is telling us Darnold is out with a quad injury. That’s a gut punch, no doubt. Yet, somehow, the league still sees us as overwhelming favorites. What does that tell you about the belief in this squad, even when the chips are down?

The AI’s Shocking Call For The AFC East Standings

Beyond our own game, the AI has a top pick for Week 9: it’s predicting a 23-20 win for the Packers over the Patriots. Jordan Love has been looking solid for Green Bay, completing 61.5% of his passes for 2,246 yards, and they’re sitting at 5-3 after beating the Carolina Panthers 27-19 on October 29th. The Patriots are also 5-3, placing them second in the AFC East behind the 6-1 Bills. Don’t forget, New England even won that division last year. It’s clear the AI is seeing some interesting dynamics unfolding across the conferences.

With Sam Darnold sidelined, this Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals is going to be a true test of our Seahawks. That 8.5-point favorite status feels massive without our starting QB, but it also shows the belief in this team. It’s time to dig deep and get that win, no matter what.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.