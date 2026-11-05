Jesús de Miguel's Family Breaks Silence With Raw Statement After Unthinkable On-Field Tragedy

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Man, this is tough news to process. Jesús de Miguel’s family has finally released their first statement after the Tenerife forward’s tragic passing. He died after a devastating collision with Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second-division fixture earlier this week. It’s an absolute gut punch for the football world.

The Play That Shook Everyone

The incident went down during Monday’s match. De Miguel and Owono were challenging for a loose ball when the Andorra FC keeper rushed out from his goal, colliding with the striker. Owono struck de Miguel in the chest while trying to clear the ball, and the impact sent de Miguel to the ground. It was immediately clear something was horribly wrong: he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest right there on the field. Owono was red-carded, but the damage was already done. De Miguel received immediate medical attention, but despite everything, he tragically passed away in the hospital on Tuesday morning. A preliminary autopsy report later confirmed his cause of death as “accidental chest trauma.” It’s just a freak accident that nobody ever wants to see.

A Family’s Heartfelt Plea Amidst Immense Grief

Tributes have been flooding in from all corners of the sport for the 30-year-old talent. His funeral was held on Thursday in his hometown, Navahermosa, Toledo, in mainland Spain. His family had stayed quiet since the tragedy, which is totally understandable, but they finally delivered their first public statement. Manuel Hernandez, a spokesperson for the family, read it on their behalf, and man, it hits hard.

“In these difficult times for us, we want to sincerely thank everyone for the kind words and expressions of affection we are receiving,” the statement began. “We don’t have enough words to thank you for every message, every call, and every gesture of affection that we are receiving. Thank you to everyone who has remembered him, to his teammates, friends, fans and all the clubs who have wanted to convey their condolences and accompany us in this painful moment.”

It went on, “Feeling such love for Jesús and witnessing the impact he has had on so many people is something we will always carry with us. Therefore, we respectfully request that our privacy and that of all those accompanying us at this time be protected. We need to grieve in the peace and quiet that this situation requires. We understand the affection, concern, and support that her loss is generating, and we are deeply grateful. Jesús leaves a void impossible to fill, but also an immense memory in all of us who have been lucky enough to share our lives with him. Thank you for loving him, for remembering him, and for being with us. His family.” You can just feel the raw pain in every single word. A “void impossible to fill,” that’s what we’re talking about here.

The Unbearable Weight on Those Closest

The absolute gut-wrenching part? Both De Miguel’s girlfriend María and their infant daughter Carla were actually at the stadium for Monday’s match. Imagine witnessing that. Family friend Fernando Román spoke to Spanish outlet *Vamos a Ver*, sharing just how brutal it’s been for María. He revealed that María was left alone at the hospital after his passing, with De Miguel’s parents making their way there once they heard the devastating news.

Román said, “Yesterday, my girlfriend and I were talking all afternoon and all night with María, his girlfriend, who was alone in the hospital. I’ve spoken with his girlfriend, and you can imagine how she is. Now we have to be with the family. We have to send our love to his family, to María, to his daughter Carla, who is a year and a few months old.” It’s just an unimaginable situation for anyone, especially with a young daughter.

This is a tough one, folks. Our thoughts are with Jesús de Miguel’s family, his friends, his teammates, and everyone who knew and loved him. Some things are bigger than the game.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.