Jerry Jeudy Called Shedeur Sanders a ‘Baller,' And the 5-3 Browns Need Him To Prove It Sunday

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Shedeur Sanders is about to get his shot, and the Cleveland Browns are banking on their second-year quarterback to step up big time this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Deshaun Watson landed in concussion protocol on Tuesday, suddenly thrusting Sanders into the starting spotlight. His teammates sound pumped, with receiver Jerry Jeudy saying, “Just his competitive nature, man, his big-play ability, the way he drives the ball downfield, gives the receiver chances and just make plays. He’s a baller, man.” That’s the kind of hype you want to hear when your season hangs in the balance.

The “Baller” Stepping Up: What the Browns Are Expecting

Watson’s injury has opened the door for Sanders, and the Browns are clearly confident in what they have. Jeudy didn’t just throw out a generic compliment, he detailed exactly *why* he thinks Sanders is the real deal: competitive nature, big-play ability, and that arm strength to drive the ball downfield, giving receivers a chance. This isn’t just about filling in, it’s about a team believing their backup can keep them rolling. Sanders did get a brief taste of the action last Sunday in their 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which gives him a fresh feel for the game speed, but now the real test begins.

Sanders’ Track Record and the Unlikely Playoff Push

Don’t forget, Sanders isn’t completely green. As a rookie, he played in eight games, throwing for 1,400 yards, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He even snagged a Pro Bowl alternate nod, which isn’t nothing for a first-year guy. The Browns, sitting pretty at 5-3, are in a wild position. Everyone expected them to be rebuilding this year, but somehow, they’re fighting for an AFC North title. That makes Sanders’ potential start against the 2-5 Saints incredibly high stakes. The team’s confidence in him to “steady the ship” until Watson returns isn’t just talk. It’s the belief that he can keep their unexpected playoff push alive.

All eyes are on Sunday. Can Sanders live up to the “baller” hype? The Browns need him to, big time, if they want to keep that AFC North title dream alive against New Orleans. It’s time to see what this kid’s really made of.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.