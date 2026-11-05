0-7 Chargers Fan? You Need to See What Jim Harbaugh Said About Justin Herbert's Nightmare Year

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The Los Angeles Chargers’ 2026 season has been an absolute trainwreck, and eight weeks in, they still haven’t sniffed a win. Quarterback Justin Herbert, once a shining star, is at the heart of their 0-7 nightmare, playing so poorly that Rams defensive back Quentin Lake straight up called his passes “deli meat” on the St. Brown Podcast. This brutal dig went viral, and it forced Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh to publicly defend his struggling QB.

Harbaugh Claps Back at “Deli Meat” Talk

You know things are rough when an opposing player is openly trashing your quarterback’s throws. Lake’s comment about Herbert throwing “deli meat out there” was a direct shot, and it didn’t take long for ESPN to get Harbaugh’s take. The 0-7 coach didn’t mince words, standing by his guy. “As far as anybody else’s opinion, I don’t see that,” Harbaugh stated. “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. It’s not what I see.” Look, it’s not a shock for a coach to defend his quarterback, but the fact he even *had* to address such a vicious jab from another player tells you everything about the mood around that team right now.

Herbert’s Unbelievable Slide

Harbaugh’s defense is one thing, but the numbers for Herbert this season are just plain ugly. In the Week 8 loss to the Rams, Herbert tossed two interceptions, with one actually going to Lake himself. That pushed his league-worst total to 10 interceptions in just seven games. Harbaugh did concede that Herbert had “two throws he would have liked to have back,” but he still maintained Herbert “did his job exceptionally well.” That’s a tough sell when you look at Herbert’s 32.6 QBR this season, which is also the worst in the league. It’s gotten so bad that not only is he throwing “deli meat,” but other opposing defenders are out here saying he’s “seeing ghosts” during games. This guy went from superstar hype to getting absolutely roasted, and it’s wild to watch.

The Chargers are still desperately hunting for their first victory of the season, and with Herbert at the center of their struggles, the pressure is mounting. If things don’t turn around fast, Lake’s comments might just be the first of many public call-outs for Herbert this year.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.