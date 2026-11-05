Waukee Northwest's 3-0 Sweep: Why This Young Program Is ALREADY a Dynasty

Minnesota Timberwolves logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Waukee Northwest is state champions, AGAIN! For the third time in their incredibly short history, the No. 1 seed Wolves brought home the IGHSAU Class 5A volleyball title on Thursday, making it their second straight championship run. They absolutely shut down No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes with a dominant three-sets-to-none sweep, delivering the final blow at Xtream Arena. That’s a 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 beatdown, folks. This team is just different.

The Senior Stars Shined When It Mattered Most

This championship wasn’t just handed to them; the Wolves earned it, and their senior leadership was front and center. Logan Vogt, playing her final high school volleyball match, was an absolute beast, leading the squad with 16 total kills. But she wasn’t alone. Fellow senior heavy-hitters Leah Janulewicz and Piper Ladwig each racked up 10 kills, combining for 20 points that DCG just couldn’t answer. You also have to shout out Lyla Nelson and Kennedy Jackson, who were the maestros of the offense, dishing out a combined 43 assists. Talk about distributing the wealth!

The first set was a clinic, with Waukee Northwest cruising to a 25-13 victory, finishing on an incredible 8-2 run. Vogt owned that frame, grabbing seven kills and three digs, while Janulewicz added four kills. DCG tried to make it a game in the second, even grabbing an early 8-6 lead. But the Wolves aren’t easily rattled. They rallied hard, closing the set on another 8-3 run, with senior Cassidy Danburg delivering the final two kills to take a commanding 2-0 match lead. The third set saw the Mustangs, led by Ava Smid’s trio of kills, once again jump out to an 8-6 lead. But it was fleeting. The Wolves, true champions they are, took back control, with Anna Jackson sealing the deal with an ace for the 25-19 final set victory and the state title.

Six Years, Three Titles: This Is How Dynasties Are Built

Let’s talk about legacy because what Waukee Northwest has done in six years is jaw-dropping. This was their fourth straight year making it to the state finals, and they now hold an impressive 3-1 record in those championship matches. Think about it: in just six years as a program, they’re 11-2 in the state tournament. That is an insane level of consistent dominance. They wrapped up this incredible year with a mind-boggling 32-2 record, riding a ridiculous 22-match win streak right into the championship trophy.

Dallas Center-Grimes, finishing 35-3, put up a heck of a season in their first year in Class 5A and their first-ever state finals appearance. They’ve been to the state tournament six times, but this year was the closest they got. For Waukee Northwest, though, this wasn’t just a win; it was a statement. This program, still in its infancy, has already cemented itself at the top. The seniors leave as back-to-back champions, leaving a legacy that’ll be tough for any team to match. They’ve set the standard, and it’s clear: the Wolves are here to stay.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.