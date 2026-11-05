Brownsburg's Streak Hits 30 With One More Win, and Indiana Football History Is Holding Its Breath

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Brownsburg is on the cusp of etching its name into Indiana high school football legend, just one victory away from joining an elite club of programs with 30 consecutive wins. The back-to-back defending Class 6A state champions are staring down a historic milestone, one that only 20 other Indiana programs have ever reached.

Friday Night: History on the Line

This isn’t just any game, folks. Brownsburg (10-0) is hosting Ben Davis (5-5) in the 6A Sectional 5 championship on Friday night, and everything is on the table. A win and the Bulldogs are officially the 21st program in Indiana history to hit that mind-blowing 30-game winning streak mark. This isn’t some regular season cruise; this is a championship showdown where a dynasty can write its next chapter. You know Ben Davis will be coming in hungry, but Brownsburg has proven they can rise to the occasion.

From a Single Loss to Unstoppable Dominance

Can you believe this streak started after a regular-season loss back in 2024? That’s right, a loss to Hamilton Southeastern in their final regular-season game lit a fire that’s still burning. What followed was an incredible run: five consecutive wins that season, all of them by a touchdown or less, culminating in their first state championship since 1985. Talk about grinding it out! Then came 2025, where the Bulldogs went absolutely perfect, finishing 14-0 to snag their second consecutive title. And this year? They’re 10-0 so far, rarely challenged on their path to what could be another championship run. This team knows how to win, how to dominate, and how to keep that streak alive. It’s an incredible testament to their consistency and determination.

The Bulldogs are set to play for the 6A Sectional 5 championship, and it’s more than just a trophy at stake. It’s a chance to solidify their place in Indiana football history, a true testament to what this program has built. Get ready, Indiana, because Brownsburg is bringing the heat and chasing down that 30th straight W.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.