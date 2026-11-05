Brandon Aiyuk Is Back, But The 49ers Locker Room Is Not Ready For It

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The San Francisco 49ers are sitting pretty at 6-1, looking like a team with a real shot this year. But don’t let that record fool you, there’s some serious drama brewing, and it all revolves around Brandon Aiyuk reporting back to the team this Friday. Turns out, not everyone in that locker room is exactly thrilled.

Aiyuk Returns, Locker Room Stays Quiet

When the topic of Aiyuk came up, the vibe in the 49ers locker room was colder than a November night in the Bay. Christian McCaffrey flat out said it isn’t on his radar, telling reporters, “I don’t make any of those decisions, so it’s not on my radar. I just focus on my job. I haven’t thought about it.” And Nick Bosa? He basically shut down the question mid-sentence, starting with “Oh man. I don’t…” before trailing off. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement or a warm welcome from his teammates.

General Manager John Lynch addressed the situation himself, calling it “kind of a unique situation.” He admitted there’s “really no playbook” for what’s going on, which tells you everything about how complicated this is. Lynch made it clear the team’s focus is on their 6-1 record and what they can achieve this year, but he also stressed his job is to look out for the best interest of the 49ers. He explained they’re working with the NFL management council to navigate this “fluid” situation, promising to “look for a pathway for both sides that works.” Sounds like they’re trying to put out a fire without much success so far, and it’s making some noise with the team.

Mac Jones Stays Put: Don’t Expect a Trade

While the Aiyuk situation is red hot, the Mac Jones trade rumors? Cooler than a winter morning. Lynch confirmed the team is not looking to move their backup quarterback, despite calls coming in. The Baltimore Ravens even passed on Jones, opting instead for Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals due to familiarity. Lynch was super clear about his comfort with Jones, stating, “We’re very comfortable with Mac. He makes our team better. Brock is our guy. But we’ve also seen what Mac can do, if called upon.”

Lynch doubled down on their stance, explaining they’d “have to be really motivated to move Mac in a situation where it makes too much sense in what we had and what we were able to receive for that.” But he ended it by saying, “We’re very comfortable with keeping Mac. He’s just a fun guy to be around. The energy he brings to our team is awesome. Not a bad position to have strength in numbers and strength in quality at. We know we have that.” So, for now, Jones isn’t going anywhere. Seems like the 49ers are committed to depth at quarterback, which is smart given how quickly things can change in this league.

DeForest Buckner Is Absolutely Dominating

One thing that’s definitely not “fluid” or “unique” is how DeForest Buckner is playing. John Lynch couldn’t stop praising the guy, confirming the Niners weren’t in on the Quenton Nelson trade, but they were definitely focused on bringing Buckner back. Lynch highlighted how Buckner’s name kept popping up in weekly pro personnel meetings around Weeks 3 and 4, with the scouting department raving that he was “playing out of his mind.”

Lynch believes Buckner is playing as well as he has in his entire career, noting he’s playing all over the defensive line and on the field for “about 80% of the snaps.” This level of play and versatility is huge, and Lynch pointed out it’s helping control the snap counts for Osa Odighizuwa. That’s a serious impact player right there, anchoring that defense and making everyone around him better.

So, the 49ers are 6-1 with a truly dominant defensive lineman and solid depth at QB. But the Aiyuk saga is a major question mark hanging over a team that thinks it “really has a shot at this year.” Lynch said they could talk more about the Aiyuk process next week, so keep an eye out to see how this “fluid situation” develops for a team aiming for a deep run.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.